Let’s play Did You Know? for a moment.
Did you know that a player in the Indian Premier League gets the full amount of US dollars he was bought for in the auction if he plays in all his team’s matches?
Did you know that if he is available for selection but does not get picked, he gets 80 per cent of what his full fee would have been per match? And if he was injured he gets 50 per cent of that match day fee?
No matter how you slice it, that’s a crocus bagful of money for a cricketer from the Caribbean. Just do the multiplication.
The calculators must have been smoking for the 14 West Indians picked up by IPL franchises on the weekend.
“Real cream!” I could imagine Nicholas Pooran exclaiming, followed by a prayer.
The US$1.4m the Sunrisers Hyderabad paid for Pooran represents his largest pay day to date in the world’s richest T20 league. And for someone like first-time pick Odean Smith, the US$800,000 the Punjab Kings paid for him must seem like manna from heaven — bread for many, many days.
The selection of so many West Indians in the auction did not escape the attention of Cricket West Indies, whose president Ricky Skerritt celebrated the fact.
“This shows great faith in emerging West Indies talent. I continue to believe that our players can seek quality employment abroad, and still be positioned to operate constructively and successfully within the West Indies cricket system,” he said.
Skerritt must hope that the IPL players see things the same way. History has shown though, that West Indians contracted in the IPL and other franchise leagues have not always chosen to make themselves available to represent the regional side when called upon.
That has been, and continues to be a touchy subject with many sides to it.
It is fully understandable why the CWI president would want to be supportive of the players. On the face of it, it does seem as he said that, ”this shows great faith in emerging West Indies talent.”
But what happens next must be watched with a great deal of caution.
A question: Has the IPL been as good to West Indies cricket?
Certainly, the West Indians who have had he opportunity to ply their trade in that league have done very well financially for themselves and their families.
But cricket-wise, would you say, dear reader, that overall, playing in the IPL has improved the average WI cricketer?
The individual playing records of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine speak for themselves. Those five would make a best-ever list of T20 stars. And they have also helped to deliver to T20 World titles to the Caribbean.
But would you say that Pooran’s game or Shimron Hetmyer’s form and approach to his batting has improved over the last year?
Have their contributions of late for the West Indies produced value for money?
These players in particular are at a stage where they should be leading by their example through their play. Pooran after all is the T20 vice-captain who has actually had to lead the team quite a few times over the last 12 months. But both still lack the required consistency that should match their status as international stars.
The T20 franchise environment, one would think, should help the development of all the WI players from the standpoint of teaching them how to operate as professional sportsmen. After all, they are rubbing shoulders with the best players in the game.
But the regional team does not appear to be reaping the benefit of that exposure.
Like a stuck CD, WI coach Phil Simmons has spoken about the failure of his batters to assess situations and make adjustments, and as he and white ball captain Pollard have lamented, their teams are repeatedly failing to bat their full quota in 50-over cricket.
Batting for extended periods of time has become a real problem. Will IPL cricket help the new recruits with that?
Whether the answer to that is yes or no, the responsibility for developing proper cricketers lies with Cricket West Indies and the individuals themselves, not the IPL. But the evidence suggests that the lure of T20 franchise cricket is proving an obstacle to that all-format development, one that CWI is struggling to overcome.
Standards are dropping faster than oil prices these days. Whether the solution is the revival of a high performance centre or some agreement with targeted players to play more first-class cricket, urgent action is needed.
The IPL “cream” may be tasting sweet right now, but president Skerritt and his eventual successor may be left with a lingering sour taste in the mouth.
garth.wattley
@trinidadexpress.com