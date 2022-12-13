The trouble with memories

I felt like I was standing at a crossroads this morning, not sure which direction to go in; travel down Qatar Way where an interesting World Cup is reaching its climax, or head for the West Indies Dead End; a path I am all too familiar with.
Going against good sense, I decided to travel the Dead End road again.
I was drawn there this time, not by the 2-0 drubbing in Australia that was the Test team’s send-off to coach Phil Simmons, but by the comments of Carl Hooper following the 419-run hammering in Adelaide.
“We’ve changed captains, we’ve changed personnel, we’ve changed coaches—[it] hasn’t worked. So maybe let’s go a little bit higher and get people in these positions that can lead us in the right direction,” said former WI skipper Hooper, now based Down Under.
Sounds logical.
“I don’t think we’ve hit rock bottom because every time I think we have, we keep going lower. It’s getting more and more embarrassing.”
Hear that, Carl.
“I’m hurt today. I’ve never played in a West Indies side that has been bowled out for under 100. Just never...I mean your personal pride means you go out and fight. We’re not fighting to qualify in major tournaments. How much lower can we go?”
Now hold up there.
Former West Indies captain Hooper might be totally accurate in saying that he never actually played in a team that was dismissed for less than 100. But context is always key to getting the full picture.
So for instance, while in the 1999 home series against Australia, Hooper was not in the XL that was bowled out for 51 in the first Test loss at the Queen’s Park Oval, he did play in that series, in the epic third Test at Kensington Oval, won by Brian Lara’s 153 not out and in the fourth at the Antigua Recreation Ground which the Aussies won to square the series.
Basically the same team that was skittled for 26 runs less than Kraigg Brathwaite’s side made in the second innings in Adelaide, played the rest of that series in ‘99. Did their sense of pride change from the first Test onwards?
And going back less than a year from that visit by Australia, Hooper was Lara’s vice-captain when the West Indies made their first official tour of previously Apartheid South Africa and were “whitewashed” 5-0.
For those who remember that series in 1998/99- the players’ strike threat and week-long standoff with the West Indies Cricket Board and then the steady licks on the field that followed - what the Windies just experienced in Australia pales in comparison.
That was embarrassment and hurt!
Hooper was a principal figure in that brouhaha. But I suppose not only does the passage of time heal wounds, it also affects the memory.
There can be no argument against what Hooper says about the need for change and his suggestion that things could still get worse. But players who have represented the Windies from 1995 - when Mark Taylor’s Australians won that Test series in the Caribbean to now - must be careful what they say about what is currently happening.
To greater or lesser degrees, they all were involved in matches and series that have dented the image of Windies cricket. The low points have been so many over the last 27 years. And when it comes to team indiscipline, today’s players are angels compared to some of Hooper’s team-mates.
Cool Carl’s silky batting and deceptive spin bowling, Lara’s genius, Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s tonne of runs and hours at the crease and the longevity and world class bowling of Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh could not prevent the international side’s slide into mediocrity.
Two World Cup victories in T20, outstanding as they were, have done nothing to slow down the decline.
As administrators of the game in the region, the territorial boards who make up Cricket West Indies have the considerable challenge of finding solutions to a very complex problem. The EC buck stops with them.
But as I recall some of the turbulent times Caribbean cricket has been through over the last two decades-plus, it still comes back to the players.
They are the ones who are playing badly, not president Ricky Skerritt, CEO Johnny Grave, director Azim Bassarath, or nowadays, Jimmy Adams, the director of cricket.
So it is the Nicholas Poorans and Shai Hopes and Fabian Allens and Brandon Kings etc who must do the honest assessments, get the necessary information, climb out of their mental boxes and try different approaches to make the most of whatever talent they have.
It is simply too easy to point fingers at CWI.
The time to stop that is way past. Just get down to some serious work, players.