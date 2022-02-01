“Going on fumes” is an expression that seems to fit me these days. But it certainly also fitted Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open on Sunday.
My “fumes” have developed over a period of time; Nadal’s more rapidly.
Down by two sets on a steamy Melbourne evening, the fumes were coming out of Nadal’s 35 year-old ears. Up against him was a man ten years younger, Daniil Medvedev; a player who last year had stopped world No.1 Novak Djokovic grabbing a record 21st Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open.
And in a first Grand Slam since overcoming a bout of Covid-19 and a foot problem, here was Nadal facing defeat against the “Joker Slayer.” But Rafa had a huge reserve of fumes stored up. He produced one of the epic matches of a career filled with them to win Grand Slam No.21.
When Medvedev dinked a return into the net to signal victory for Nadal early on Monday morning Aussie time, Nadal did not know what to do. He stood at the net, dropped his racquet, put his hands on his hips and just smiled the widest smile he could manage.
That was the way last Sunday morning started for sports fans in the Caribbean; and for the “ball peongs” among us, more was to come with American football’s Superbowl playoffs upsets and the West Indies beating England in a T20 series.
A Caribbean colleague of mine declared: “In all my years of watching sports, I can’t recall a day like yesterday. And who can? And if you dared to say that you can, then I’d say that you’re lying.”
That’s his opinion. But I’m not telling an untruth when I say that there have been other days like last Sunday. It is one of the enduring qualities of sport that it can tug at the emotions in ways different from other aspects of life.
When Roger Federer got past the same Nadal at the same Australian Open to become the first to win 20 Slams in 2018, I remember being similarly in awe of the physical and mental skills of a man who was doing things on the court his age suggested he shouldn’t be achieving.
But Sunday last under the Melbourne lights, there was Nadal teaching the same lesson about self belief, determination and plain old guts.
Down at Kensington Oval, Kieron Pollard and his West Indies side put behind them an unsettling week to record a rare series victory. Here was another feel-good story with life lessons thrown in.
But back to Melbourne and the fumes now.
At 0-2 down, the McEnroe brothers doing TV commentary thought Nadal was on his last physically. He had been outplayed up to that point. Were his lungs ready to burst open from the exertion? Was there lactic acid overload taking place in Nadal’s legs?
A tennis player can’t survive on the court if he can’t spin on a 25 cent piece and twist left and right in the flash of an eye. But Rafa kept turning and spinning and sprinting in set three.
His moment of defeat seemed close at hand at 0-40 down on his serve and 2-3 down in that third set. But he got himself out of the jail Medvedev had been building for him.
Then came set four, game two: Nadal is battling to hold serve. Three times it gets to deuce, three times Rafa prevails. And so it kept going; Nadal fighting and fighting and fighting with the freedom and courage of a man conscious that there was no tomorrow for the title; and armed with memories of many a battle won coming from behind. And like those at the very elite level, once he got back on level terms at 2-2, Nadal did not give the match away, even though the very worthy Medvedev kept pushing him right to the end.
The scenario was also backs-to-the-wall in Barbados, but in a different way for Pollard and his Windies.
At no point in the series were the West Indies behind, England were the ones who actually had to fight back.
But off the field, it was a different story.
Last week media-generated talk began to spread about a rift in the WI camp, with Pollard at the centre of it. Social media was also abuzz.
To this point the rumours/allegations have not been proven to the point that both coach Phil Simmons and Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt have publicly dismissed them.
But that was the backdrop against which the T20 series was played. Having already lost the previous One-Day series to Ireland which caused him and his team much embarrassment, a bad performance against England was the last thing Pollard needed. But the team dug deep. Player-of-the-Series Jason Holder dug deep, his deepest digging producing four wickets in a row to ensure a win the final match.
Pollard himself contributed 41 important runs in a partnership with Rovman Powell that set up the match for their side.
Powell himself was a batter reborn in this series, and part of the reason the Windies played like a side trying hard to reinvent itself.
They showed character, just like they did in completing their Covid-ravaged series in Pakistan in December.
Cricket-wise, there are still many things to fix with that side, both in T20 and the other two formats. But this last series and all that came with it should encourage the group to keep believing, keep fighting, keep playing smart.
That’s the formula from the winners’ playbook.