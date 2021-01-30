I once heard a coach telling his players an interesting story about the migration of geese to illustrate the fundamental principles of successful teamwork.
The imagery that he created in their minds changed their perception of themselves and the situations they faced, as well as their thinking, behaviour and performance. While watching a video of migrating geese on the internet a few weeks ago, I was reminded of the coach’s interaction with his players.
I now wish to share a few lessons from that motivational video and the coach’s presentation with the administrators of West Indies cricket, particularly with those who are functioning at regional levels.
Migrating geese move in the same direction as a tight group because they share a common goal and purpose, and because they have a clear and simple strategy for reaching that goal. The structure and orientation of the group are of critical importance. Efficiency improves when form and structure follow function and purpose. By flying in a “V” formation the whole flock achieves a much longer flying range than if each bird flew alone, and they do so with greater ease. As each goose flaps its wings it creates uplift and reduces friction for the bird directly behind,
When members of the team or organisation set goals that are aligned and in sync with the common goal or purpose, they move in the same direction and achieve their goals quicker and with less effort. Problems arise when personal goals and ambitions take precedence over the common goal
Flying in a “V” formation increases the visibility of each goose. It helps the goose to see what is in front and below and increases its awareness of what is happening around it.
In the organisation, the right structure increases top down visibility and allows the leaders to get a better picture of what is going on at lower levels. It also improves bottom up visibility.
That motivates members and helps them to see a clearer and bigger picture of the organisation. It also helps them to get a better understanding of the leaders’ agendas and a greater appreciation of the main purpose of the organisation.
When a goose falls out of formation, it immediately feels the friction of flying alone. It then adjusts and gets back into formation to decrease friction and receive the lift from the bird that is flying in front of it.
If people in the organisation seek help when they are stuck or in difficulty, they will often receive support and assistance from other members. That help enables them to overcome their difficulties and improve their performance.
When a goose gets sick or wounded, two geese leave the formation and follow it down to the ground to help and protect it. They stay with it until it dies or is able to fly again. They then join another formation or catch up with the flock.
If people in the organisation had the sense of a goose, they would stand by each other and offer or receive help when it is most needed. When the lead goose in the front gets tired, it falls back into the group and allows another goose to take over the lead.
In organisations, members with unique skills and ability are often denied the opportunity to lead or to contribute to leadership. This results in wasted talent. It often happens if the leaders are egocentric, autocratic or insecure.
The geese communicate by honking constantly. By so doing, they give recognition to each other and encourage and motivate the leaders in the front to keep up their speed.
Recognition, encouragement and a sense of belonging are powerful motivators in organizational performance. When absent, performance suffers.
When flock members change, the new learn from the old but the route remains the same. In the spring the geese go back to the place where they were born.
Organisational tactics and strategies should change to meet and capitalise on the challenges, demands and opportunities that the organisation encounters.
But it should always be faithful to its philosophy, purpose and core values; it should live, protect and preserve them with vigour and enthusiasm.
If poorly functioning organisations that have fallen behind had the sense or wisdom of the migrating goose, they would regroup and revive themselves by adopting the right structure and formation. They would also follow the bigger team that is headed in the right direction. And if truly committed to change and revival they would stick with the plan until they finish it.
West Indies cricket is in a terrible mess. Could a small measure of “goose” wisdom and intelligence encourage and motivate central and regional board members to generate a psychological rebirth? Could that wisdom help them to design and build a new and successful learning and growth curve? One thing is certain. It wouldn’t do any harm.
Will regional boards jump-start the process by accepting and implementing the recommended reforms in the just completed governance report? Or will they reject it and toss it into the dustbin to join its predecessors - the Lucky, Patterson, Wilkin, and WICB/Caricom reports?
—Dr Rudi Webster is an
author, and former
West Indies team manager and
performance enhancer