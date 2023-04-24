| Amidst the doom and gloom surrounding the local racing industry, there was a good turnout of spectators, including families with children in tow, for the Arima Race Club’s Easter Monday card at Santa Rosa Park on April 10.
But while people still love their racing, that was just the third race day of 2023, the ARC beset by debt and a rapidly-decreasing racehorse population, with disgruntled owners selling or even giving away their bloodstock with the club unable to pay stakes money on time or any at all over the last four years, with draconian Covid-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021 helping to drive another nail in racing’s coffin.
That in turn has led to reduced employment in the racing industry, including grooms at the Santa Rosa paddock and those who worked at the many stud farms scattered around the country, now reduced to just two or three with farm owners and individual breeders also throwing in the towel, thus drastically depleting the number of horses foaled each year to replenish the local racing stock.
In the second of a two-part report on the state of horse racing in Trinidad and Tobago, more of the main stakeholders comment as the sport faces its darkest hour. The first part was in yesterday’s Sunday Express.
Owner-breeder Neil Poon Tip hesitated a moment before agreeing to be interviewed for this report, saying it’s “depressing” to speak about racing in its current malaise.
“The Arima Race Club has assets but no cash and owners are getting out because they’re not getting paid. We’ve reached the stage where we’re basically racing for fun,” stated Poon Tip on April 12, two days after seeing Super Bird, which was bred and raised on Poon Tip Stud Farm in Santa Cruz, win one of the two feature races on the Easter Monday card at Santa Rosa.
“It’s urgent enough to sell some of the assets to pay stakes. The most important thing is to try to keep those in it,” he added. “It will be sad for racing to shut down and the Arima Race Club with a lot of assets.”
Poon Tip, who is also chairman of the Stud Farm Association (SFA) of Trinidad and Tobago, and his late father Alwin before him have bred countless winners at their farm, investing money in broodmares with good bloodlines and standing the best stallions imported from abroad, raising the standard of local bloodstock.
But the stud farms have been up against it for the last decade and more.
“Decisions over the past ten years have been killing the breeding industry,” Poon Tip said bluntly, referring to the removal or reduction of subsidies which were put in place to encourage breeders, including breeders’ and sires’ premiums and a transport subsidy for those who imported broodmares from outside T&T, so leading to “the death of the local breeding industry”.
Pointing out that every racing jurisdiction worldwide supports its local breeding, with lucrative races for Florida, New York or Canada-bred horses, Poon Tip said “we’re the only one that did the opposite”, increasing stakes for the Triple Crown races, which led to owners going to Jamaica to buy horses to win those big races, rather than spreading the money around the minor events, leading to “less and less market for people to stay in”.
With “no prices for yearlings” bred at the local farms, the SFA has discontinued its annual yearling sale.
“Over the years all the decisions have been detrimental to the local breeding industry, which was the main feed for the horse population,” said Poon Tip, adding that “very few people import horses” to race.
He said the decision-makers went for “quality over quantity”, with owners who could afford it going for the Jamaican product, “but quantity is more important”, with the locally-bred horses filling out the rest of any race card at Santa Rosa.
“We have to get the horse population back up but all the decisions have killed the industry.”
Ten years ago, there were 140-150 foals each year in T&T, which dwindled to 80-90, then 40-50 and even less in 2022. At the same time, many stud farms have gone out of existence, in some cases the land being sold for housing.
“Basically, there are only two farms left, Hugh Lee King and myself,” said Poon Tip, with a few mares and foals scattered around other small holdings.
Poon Tip is down to 19 mares and “I’ll probably reduce further this year”, with 12-14 still being bred.
“It’s a sad state but it didn’t happen overnight. There was no preferential treatment for local horses,” he said, adding that “even if a breeder sold their horse they got significant returns (from the premiums), it was almost as if you won”.
“That has been reduced over the years, on top of reduced stakes.”
Poon Tip said members of the Betting Levy Board and T&T Racing Authority made decisions detrimental to the local product.
“The (board) members are not owners far less breeders” and while other countries “protect the breeding industry, we did the exact opposite”.
“All these things led to the demise of the breeding industry,” with no premiums since 2019, Poon Tip reminding that “trainers’ fees haven’t gone down”, while the “big staff at the TTRA and BLB are getting paid on the dot”.
“It’s sad, very sad. I’m in it just for love but you could only take so much,” he lamented, explaining that the breeding industry is “a long-term thing” and even if changes are made to encourage the breeders to produce more racing stock, “nothing is happening for three to four years”, with foals born next year not getting to the track until 2026.
In the interim, there’s an urgent need to bolster the horse population and the cheapest source, especially with regard to transportation costs, would be Venezuela, but colonial veterinary restrictions have closed off that avenue.
If it is ever opened, “you could still have racing going… if you get 20-25 a year it’s a start”, said Poon Tip.
And in the worse-case scenario, “once it shuts down, that’s it. There’s no starting back”.
‘I have no pension’
Trainer Glenn Mendez, who has saddled two Triple Crown winners at Santa Rosa Park, has only ever trained horses for a living so he, like so many of his colleagues, jockeys and grooms, would join the ranks of the unemployed if racing was to shut down.
From as many as 42 or 43 horses in his barn, Mendez now has just eight charges, including two two-year-olds who won’t see the track until later this year if all goes well, and two grooms, down from 11 or 12 in the good old days.
“I had five horses for the whole of last year!” he exclaimed on a sunny morning earlier this month at Santa Rosa Park, which has been Mendez’s office for all these years, overseeing the preparation of so many top-class horses.
“Owners one by one have left the sport. They can’t afford just funding and nothing coming in,” said Mendez, adding that of the 18 race days at Santa Rosa last year, the cash-strapped Arima Race Club has only paid stakes money for about four days.
“Our owners take and take, they have gone over and beyond to keep racing going. They’re paying bills but getting nothing,” he said, explaining that while previously a horse with a slight injury would have been rested for a month or two, now the hard-pressed owner is saying “get rid of it”.
And with the dearth of race day competition and prize money, “We have been left with about 13 or 14 jockeys available to ride on race days,” some of the best riders picking up their tack and heading for Canada and other tracks abroad, with Guyana providing an occasional guaranteed pay day for the better ones left among the jockey colony in Trinidad.
Even if there are light-framed youths whose ambition is to step into the boots of riding legends like Challenor Jones, Emile Ramsammy and Venice Richards, “we have nothing in place for young riders,” TTRA rules barring them from getting the opportunity to further their dream.
“They have about five around but they’re not allowed to sit on a horse because of insurance” restrictions. “We need to put something in place, they want to learn, but the TTRA doesn’t even want them in the paddock,” said Mendez.
And these fledgling jockeys may never get the chance with racing about to grind to a halt.
Mendez is hoping for the best but thinks “it’s all too late”, with “too many different factors to overcome, it’s just too much”.
“The men who make their money from racing in pure ‘shite’. I have no pension, I never had another work.”
Despite these uncertain times, Mendez, like all true horsemen, remains in love with his job.
“The strange thing is I still look forward to coming to work every day.”
ARC getting ‘mixed signals’ from Govt
“That’s the $64,000 question,” replied Arima Race Club president Robert Bernard last January when asked if racing can survive, adding in the same breath: “I’m an optimist.
“We cannot continue under the present model, we have to change,” he said, stressing that a foreign-style “racino” has to be set up, with a casino operating alongside racing.
Bernard said they have made “requests to Government for support” as the ARC can’t rely on the Betting Levy Board for any funding for stakes and operational expenses.
And with no assistance forthcoming, Bernard made the point that there is “a lot of misconception that racing is for rich people, but 95 per cent of the people in racing are not rich” and many of them have “no other source of income”, referring to small trainers like Mike Lutchman, all the grooms and other stable staff and the jockeys.
“A lot of people would be displaced,” said Bernard, who compares racing to CEPEP, providing employment for those on the lower rungs of the financial ladder.
He said the ARC is “seeking to get an equity partner to come in”, but legislation has to be amended to allow the club to operate a casino.
The ARC has 8 1/2 acres on the market and another piece of land it could offer for sale when it gets title to the property at Santa Rosa Park, and although Bernard said “it’s never a good idea to sell assets to pay debts”, the club has no choice if it wants to keep racing going and “maintain jobs”.
Giving examples of racing receiving assistance from the State, Bernard said the Barbados Lotto pays more than 50 per cent of the Barbados Turf Club’s expenses, including stakes.
He also recalled the days when the Trinidad Turf Club (TTC) ran the sweepstakes, which the TTC had to give up when the National Lottery was established.
“The government of the day promised the club support” in lieu of the sweepstakes, “but it never did,” said Bernard, pointing out that support includes pushing through the legislative amendments which would help the Arima Race Club become self-sufficient.
And now the ARC is getting “mixed signals” from the Government.
“It’s difficult to get their ear about supporting the industry in different ways,” stated Bernard, who said the Government has requested the ARC to submit a business plan to show how the racing industry could be viable in this environment.
But at the end of April, with less and less horses to run and more and more debt for the Arima Race Club, there is very little time left.
And the “$64,000 question” is currently being answered in the negative, which could soon lead to the death of the racing industry.