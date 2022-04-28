THINGS LOOKING UP

Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief executive officer Johnny Grave is expecting a financial recovery for the regional board over the next three years despite the organisation recording a loss of approximately US$10.3 million and an accumulated deficit of approximately US$23.6 million for the financial year ending September 30, 2021.
Grave, speaking on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show on Tuesday night, was optimistic about the finances of CWI post Covid-19, with record revenue predicted to come in from the International Cricket Council (ICC) as well as from future tours.
“I think if we have a very good year this year and everything goes to plan, potentially by the end of this year we could be looking to get back to that par score, if not, very soon after,” Grave said about CWI’s financial situation.
“We’re focused very much now on delivering a record year of revenues to the organisation and a record surplus, which will lead us to reverse the majority of the deficit we’ve built up over this very difficult two-year period under Covid,” he explained.
The CEO’s optimism was further boosted “with 2023 looking like a good year, both in terms of our international home series and a bumper year for the ICC with the final year of their current commercial cycle ending with a 50-over World Cup, which is their most economically generating (profitable) event, happening in their biggest market in India.”
Grave stressed: “2023 will be a very big year... a record year in fact for the ICC and therefore good for us in terms of record distributions coinciding with a strong future tours programme for the men’s team.”
As for the current period he said: “We’re focusing on a record year this year in terms of revenues that we hope will reverse the complete deficit and wipe it out and then (we’re) looking forward to a strong 2023 both from an ICC revenue perspective and CWI.
“With the news that we’re hosting the 2024 World Cup, a good and strong year is forecast then (as well) so all being well, touch wood, we’ll have three very strong years that will massively repair the balance sheet and get the organisation completely back on track from a financial perspective,” the CWI CEO added.
In terms of ICC revenue, Grave said CWI was hoping for as much as US$10 million more in 2023 compared to what they would have gotten in previous years.
In terms CWI tours, he said India’s upcoming tour to the region in August, coupled with the just-concluded England Test and T20 series in the Caribbean “will be a massive boost and allows us to have a record year (in 2022) from a financial perspective.
“We’re hoping to also welcome back India for Test matches and white ball cricket in 2023 and it will also be another very strong year.”
Grave also touched on the asset of having the facility at Coolidge in Antigua.
“From an asset and liability perspective, also, at the end of this year we hope to complete all the paperwork associated with the asset Coolidge Cricket Ground.
“From a financial perspective, it (Coolidge) is a massive asset and when that goes on our books at the end of this year, our balance sheet will look very different to anyone that reads it,” Grave added.
He said Coolidge is a “unique” asset that CWI will be able to use to help become more sustainable going forward.
“It is a really exciting time for us. This is a really unique asset both from a cricket and financial perspective because the site is over 20 acres in terms of the entire campus and it has genuine revenue-generating opportunities for CWI over up and above the cricket,” the CEO said.
“It’s going to be more than a financial asset on our balance sheet, it’s going to be a real asset for us as an organisation on and off the field,” he continued.
“One of our plans is to build more assets. We are fully focused and everything is geared towards our strategic plan in making sure we become more sustainable on and off the field and that we build assets that can help generate the funds needed to not only to keep the cricket going but to actually move it forward significantly,” Grave concluded.