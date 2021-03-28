Third consecutive title for Wilson

Vaughn Wilson

FLASHBACK: Vaughn Wilson in action en route to copping the men’s singles title at the Shell Tranquillity Open tournament, at the club’s clay courts in Port of Spain, last January.

—Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

VAUGHN WILSON captured his third singles title in succession when the curtain fell on the OMADA Center—GSM Tennis Open Invitational Top 8 Tournament last Monday night at Shaw Park, Tobago.

In a battle of the winners of the last two legs of this series, the two-time national champion defeated former national Under-16 and 18 champ Kobe James 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) for the title.

It was Wilson’s toughest match since he was upset in the second leg in July by the very James, who went on to lift the trophy by edging tournament organiser Dunstan De Noon. The 28-year-old only dropped two games to exact revenge when they next met in November and he ended up cruising to the title in the third leg.

Wilson turned in the best performance of his career two months later when he did not receive a serious challenge en route to his very first singles crown in the Tranquillity Open Tournament.

Former top player Jovani Lewis failed to pick up his second straight bronze medal in this series when he went down 6-3, 6-7 (7/9), 10/2 to former national Under-21 champ Joshua Arnold.

De Noon cruised past Under-16 player Nicholas Ready 6-1, 6-1 for fifth place, and his nephew Luca De Noon took down Jace Quashie 6-4, 6-4 for seventh-place after going down when the two 14-year-olds clashed in the Crusoe Island Junior Championships the week before. The players who failed to make the main draw had earned their final placings a couple days earlier.

Thomas Chung ended up ninth without having to pick up a racquet as top coach Anthony Williams did not show. Jaylon Chapman overwhelmed his younger brother Jordell 8-1 for 11th and Quashie’s younger brother Drew went down by the same score in his battle with Zechariah Permell for 15th place.

Adrian Jacob was an 8-3 winner over former top veteran Ivor Jack for 13th place, while Keyondre Duke defeated Bjorn Hall 8-5 for 17th place and Ready’s twin sister Charlotte halted Theodore Greig to avoid the cellar 20th spot.

