Third COTECC double crown for Kale

KALE Dalla Costa captured his third COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Under-12 double crown for the season when the curtain fell on the Summer Bowl Junior Tournament on Saturday at St Augustine Club, McCarthy Street, St Augustine.
The Caribbean age-group champion became the only player from the host country to lift a major singles trophy in the one-week tournament with a 4-1, 5-3 triumph over compatriot Daniel Ramahan, who had upset Jordell Chapman 4-1, 5-3 earlier in the day in the semi-finals.