THIS DYLAN’S ON FIRE

Dylan Carter maintained his perfect record in the second leg of the FINA Swimming World Cup in Toronto, Canada, last night, winning his fourth consecutive gold medal of the competition in the 50-metre freestyle event.
In another dominant performance, at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, Carter led from start to finish, clocking 20.91 seconds in the final to clinch gold ahead of USA’s Brooks Curry (21.07) with Australia’s Kyle Chalmers (21.10) in third place.
“Yea, it’s a bit of a streak now so we are keeping it going tomorrow,” Carter said after the final. “Fifty backstroke tomorrow (today) and maybe a touch in 100 free with this boy (Chalmers),” he added.
“Tomorrow is the main dance” said Chalmers, the pair looking ahead to another battle on the second day of the competition.
Carter recorded the fastest time in the heats earlier yesterday, foreshadowing his ultimate success in the final.
Swimming out of lane five, in heat five, yesterday morning, the 26-year-old had a reaction time of 0.65 seconds and led all the way, touching the wall in 20.91 seconds to finish ahead of Chalmers and American Drew Kibler. He was the only swimmer to dip under 21 seconds in the heats. It was also Carter’s second sub-21 clocking in the event following his 20.77 effort en route to gold in the first leg of the World Cup in Germany, last weekend.
Carter also won gold in the 50m backstroke and the 50m butterfly in Berlin, last weekend. He clocked 23.15 in the backstroke final and 22.13 in the butterfly final. And he will be looking to replicate those successes in Canada this weekend. The T&T swimmer is down to compete in the 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke events.
After dominating the 50-metre events, Carter will be looking to add a 100m freestyle medal to his collection, lining up in heat six of the event at 10.53 a.m. The 100m free final will be contested at 7.14 p.m.
In the 50m backstroke event, Carter was drawn in lane three, in the heat two, set for 9.44 a.m, which is just about an hour before his 100m freestyle heat. The 50m backstroke final is scheduled for 6.34 p.m., about three-quarters of an hour before the 100m free final.
Carter will conclude the second leg of the World Cup tomorrow with the 50m butterfly. He will swim out of lane four, in heat three, at 9.54 a.m. while that final will be contested at 6.33 p.m.
The final leg of the World Cup will take place at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, USA, from November 3 to November 5.