THIS DYLAN’S ON FIRE

FLASHBACK, AUGUST 8 2019: T&T's Dylan Carter competes in the men's 100m backstroke at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. Today, Carter will compete in the 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle events, at the FINA Swimming World Cup in Toronto, Canada. --Photo: AP

Dylan Carter maintained his perfect record in the second leg of the FINA Swimming World Cup in Toronto, Canada, last night, winning his fourth consecutive gold medal of the competition in the 50-metre freestyle event.

In another dominant performance, at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, Carter led from start to finish, clocking 20.91 seconds in the final to clinch gold ahead of USA’s Brooks Curry (21.07) with Australia’s Kyle Chalmers (21.10) in third place.

“Yea, it’s a bit of a streak now so we are keeping it going tomorrow,” Carter said after the final. “Fifty backstroke tomorrow (today) and maybe a touch in 100 free with this boy (Chalmers),” he added.

“Tomorrow is the main dance” said Chalmers, the pair looking ahead to another battle on the second day of the competition.

Carter recorded the fastest time in the heats earlier yesterday, foreshadowing his ultimate success in the final.

Swimming out of lane five, in heat five, yesterday morning, the 26-year-old had a reaction time of 0.65 seconds and led all the way, touching the wall in 20.91 seconds to finish ahead of Chalmers and American Drew Kibler. He was the only swimmer to dip under 21 seconds in the heats. It was also Carter’s second sub-21 clocking in the event following his 20.77 effort en route to gold in the first leg of the World Cup in Germany, last weekend.

Carter also won gold in the 50m backstroke and the 50m butterfly in Berlin, last weekend. He clocked 23.15 in the backstroke final and 22.13 in the butterfly final. And he will be looking to replicate those successes in Canada this weekend. The T&T swimmer is down to compete in the 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke events.

After dominating the 50-metre events, Carter will be looking to add a 100m freestyle medal to his collection, lining up in heat six of the event at 10.53 a.m. The 100m free final will be contested at 7.14 p.m.

In the 50m backstroke event, Carter was drawn in lane three, in the heat two, set for 9.44 a.m, which is just about an hour before his 100m freestyle heat. The 50m backstroke final is scheduled for 6.34 p.m., about three-quarters of an hour before the 100m free final.

Carter will conclude the second leg of the World Cup tomorrow with the 50m butterfly. He will swim out of lane four, in heat three, at 9.54 a.m. while that final will be contested at 6.33 p.m.

The final leg of the World Cup will take place at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, USA, from November 3 to November 5.

Focusing on the future

THE West Indies Academy will open the CG United Super50 tournament today against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and while they will be looking to cause a few upsets, head coach Andre Coley wants his charges to use the opportunity to build resilience in their game as they prepare to step up from the youth level to senior cricket.

Coley, speaking to the media in a pre-tournament press conference via Zoom yesterday, said the team’s participation in the Super50 comes at a very important juncture in West Indies cricket with most of the top players being involved in the competition following the West Indies’ early exit from the T20 World Cup.

Samuels hails camp ahead of Women’s WC

Assistant West Indies women’s coach, Robert Samuels, believes the embattled regional side are “moving in the right direction”, following the successful completion of a near two-week camp on Thursday.

Samuels explained that coaches were able to drill down on the “specifics” of all the relevant disciplines, and said players responded favourably throughout the camp.

“This camp was about working on skills. We have been working with the players on specific skills -- batting, bowling and fielding -- specific skills. We are targeting specific things,” said the former West Indies opener.

TTHB National Indoor tourney continues this weekend

The Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board’s (TTHB) National Indoor Hockey tournament continues today with nine games at the Woodbrook Youth Facility.

The action gets going with Fatima HC taking on Malvern at 10 a.m. in the Under-19 Boys competition.

In the men’s open division, Fatima will come up against QPCC, flicking off from 3 p.m. And the action concludes with another men’s open division encounter between Notre Dame and Malvern from 6 p.m.

InterCol gets under way from Tuesday

St Mary’s College will face Diego Martin Central at Fatima ground; Trinity College Moka take on Tranquillity Secondary at St Mary’s ground while Mucurapo West Secondary will square off against Blanchisseuse Secondary at QRC Ground, with all matches set for a 3.30 p.m. kick-off.

Action shifts to the East zone on Wednesday with Five Rivers Secondary facing Holy Cross College at St Augustine, while matches in the South Zone commence on Thursday with Point Fortin East Secondary hosting Fyzabad Anglican Secondary and Princes Town West taking on St. Madeline Secondary at Moruga.

