Thomas fifty helps Team Weekes to lead

A half-century for Leeward Islands Hurricanes stalwart Devon Thomas was the only notable accomplishment in the third and final match of the Headley-Weekes Tri-Series yesterday in Antigua.
The Antiguan hit the top score of 57 and shared a half-century, eighth wicket stand with Guyana Harpy Eagles ace Veersammy Permaul before Team Weekes were bowled out for 235 to gain a first innings lead of 58 about five minutes before tea on the second day of the four-day, first-class match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.
Team Headley reached 67 for two in their second innings at the close, and they have so far gotten a lead of nine and hoping they can beef it up on the third day to set up any attempt to win the match and earn bragging rights, if nothing else.
Harpy Eagles and former West Indies Under-19 opener Matthew Nandu was not out on 28, and Test and Windward Islands Volcanoes batter Sunil Ambris was not out on one at stumps.
Team Headley were set back when Test and Hurricanes left-handed opener Kieran Powell was caught at deep midwicket off Barbados Pride left-arm pacer Dominic Drakes for nine, and Volcanoes batter Kavem Hodge spent an hour over 26 before he gave a return catch to Harpy Eagles off-spinner Kevin Sinclair.
Earlier, Thomas cracked seven fours and one six from 150 balls in a near three-hour stay at the crease and propped up the Team Weekes batting after they continued from their overnight total of 61 for three.
The 33-year-old put on 68 with Permaul to add some respectability to the Team Weekes total after pacers Anderson Phillip and Akeem Jordan shared three wickets – including opposing captain and leading batter in this year’s West Indies Championship Alick Athanaze for 37 – and had them wobbling on 145 for six at lunch.
Hodge bowled Dominic Drakes for 18 in the sixth over after the interval, and Team Weekes were 155 for seven.
Permaul, batting at nine, came to their rescue and made 35 before his dismissal triggered a slide in which Team Weekes lost their last three wickets – two to Hodge – for 12 in the span of 16 balls.
Hodge ended with three for 46 from 18 overs and was the most successful Team Headley bowler, while off-spinner Chaim Holder, as well as his pace bowling Pride team-mate Jordan, and Test and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force pacer Phillip took two wickets each.
The performance failed to inspire confidence in the batting depth within the Caribbean among the more seasoned crew of players and practically handed the title to the inactive West Indies Academy, the third team in the tournament.
Summarised scores:
TEAM HEADLEY 177 (Kavem Hodge 67, Akeem Jordan 37, Kieran Powell 23; Veerasammy Permaul 3/16, Dominic Drakes 3/17) & 67-2 (Matthew Nandu 28 not out, Kavem Hodge 26).
vs TEAM WEEKES 235 (Devon Thomas 57, Alick Athanaze 37, Veerasammy Permaul 35, Raymon Reifer 34; Kavem Hodge 3/46, Chaim Holder 2/30, Akeem Jordan 2/41, Anderson Phillip 2/44).