Thomas hits season’s first ton; Harpy Eagles hit back

Devon Thomas carried his form from cricket’s shortest format into the West Indies Four-Day Championship yesterday to give the Leeward Islands Hurricanes a fighting chance in their first round match against the Barbados Pride; while the Windward Island Volcanoes were also fighting hard against the Guyana Harpy Eagles heading into today’s final day.
At Kensington Oval, Thomas, a key batter for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in their Caribbean Premier League T20 title win last year, struck the season’s first century—112—peppered with 17 fours yesterday, as the Hurricanes closed the third day on 294 for seven in their second innings to lead by 142 runs.
Thomas was the lynchpin for the visitors, sharing partnerships of 128 for the third wicket with Kacey Carty (55,) and 40 for the fifth with his skipper Jahmar Hamilton.
The sedate Hamilton finished the day unbeaten on 40 in partnership with Jeremiah Louis who did not bat in the first innings when the Hurricanes declared on 172 for nine.
So far, pacers Keon Harding and Ramon Simmonds have taken two wickets each for the Pride, who will be keen not to have to chase a total in the region of 200.
At the Queen’s Park Oval, Vishaul Singh’s 93 and Keemo Paul’s 73 pulled the Harpy Eagles back into the contest yesterday, and then Paul, Clnton Pestano and Veerasammy Peramaul with two wickets apiece gave their team the edge as the Volcanoes closed on 157 for seven in their second innings, leading by 169.
Resuming with their side on 181 for five, left-hander Singh and West Indies all-rounder Paul took their overnight stand to 146 before Paul was removed by off-spinner Kenneth Dember to leave the Harpy Eagles on 287 for six, and the remaining four wickets took the Guyanese to within 12 of the Volcanoes’ total.
Pacer Nial Smith then bowled Devon Smith without scoring and Paul removed WI Under-19 opener and concussion substitute, Teddy Bishop (15), to leave the Volcanoes in early trouble. But Alick Athanaze’s second half-century of the match - 58 - and Larry Edward’s unbeaten 29 kept the Volcanoes in the contest.
Summarised scores:
At Queen’s Park Oval (TRINIDAD): Volcanoes lead on second innings by 169 runs.
WINDWARD ISLAND VOLCANOES 339 (Preston McSween 86, Alick Athanaze 68, Devon Smith 52, Kerron Cottoy 34, Sherman Lewis 31 not out; Gudakesh Motie 4/62, Keemo Paul 3/84, Veerasammy Permaul 3/88) and 157 for seven (Alick Athanaze 58, Larry Edward 29 not out; Clinton Pestano 2-25, Keemo Paul 2-30)
GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 327 (Vishaul Singh 93, Keemo Paul 73, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 30, Leon Johnson 28; Kenneth Dember 4-36, Sherman Lewis 4-59, Preston McSween 2-78)
At Kensington Oval (BARBADOS): Hurricanes lead on second innings by 142 runs
LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 172-9 dec. (Devon Thomas 58, Kieran Powell 43, Jahmar Hamilton 29; Keon Harding 4/42, Jonathan Carter 2/9) and 294-7 (Devon Thomas 112, Keacy Carty 55, Jahmar Hamilton 40 not out; Kraigg Brathwaite 2/7, Raymon Reifer 2/39)
BARBADOS PRIDE 324 (Shamar Springer 91, Shane Dowrich 86, Kraigg Brathwaite 29; Rahkeem Cornwall 4/99, Colin Archibald 3/47)