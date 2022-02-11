Thomas hits season’s first ton; Harpy Eagles hit back

Devon Thomas

TOP INNINGS: Leeward Islands Hurricanes batter Devon Thomas takes control during the West Indies Championship Four-Day match against the Barbados Pride at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, yesterday. —Photo: CWI Media

Devon Thomas carried his form from cricket’s shortest format into the West Indies Four-Day Championship yesterday to give the Leeward Islands Hurricanes a fighting chance in their first round match against the Barbados Pride; while the Windward Island Volcanoes were also fighting hard against the Guyana Harpy Eagles heading into today’s final day.

At Kensington Oval, Thomas, a key batter for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in their Caribbean Premier League T20 title win last year, struck the season’s first century—112—peppered with 17 fours yesterday, as the Hurricanes closed the third day on 294 for seven in their second innings to lead by 142 runs.

Thomas was the lynchpin for the visitors, sharing partnerships of 128 for the third wicket with Kacey Carty (55,) and 40 for the fifth with his skipper Jahmar Hamilton.

The sedate Hamilton finished the day unbeaten on 40 in partnership with Jeremiah Louis who did not bat in the first innings when the Hurricanes declared on 172 for nine.

So far, pacers Keon Harding and Ramon Simmonds have taken two wickets each for the Pride, who will be keen not to have to chase a total in the region of 200.

At the Queen’s Park Oval, Vishaul Singh’s 93 and Keemo Paul’s 73 pulled the Harpy Eagles back into the contest yesterday, and then Paul, Clnton Pestano and Veerasammy Peramaul with two wickets apiece gave their team the edge as the Volcanoes closed on 157 for seven in their second innings, leading by 169.

Resuming with their side on 181 for five, left-hander Singh and West Indies all-rounder Paul took their overnight stand to 146 before Paul was removed by off-spinner Kenneth Dember to leave the Harpy Eagles on 287 for six, and the remaining four wickets took the Guyanese to within 12 of the Volcanoes’ total.

Pacer Nial Smith then bowled Devon Smith without scoring and Paul removed WI Under-19 opener and concussion substitute, Teddy Bishop (15), to leave the Volcanoes in early trouble. But Alick Athanaze’s second half-century of the match - 58 - and Larry Edward’s unbeaten 29 kept the Volcanoes in the contest.

Summarised scores:

At Queen’s Park Oval (TRINIDAD): Volcanoes lead on second innings by 169 runs.

WINDWARD ISLAND VOLCANOES 339 (Preston McSween 86, Alick Athanaze 68, Devon Smith 52, Kerron Cottoy 34, Sherman Lewis 31 not out; Gudakesh Motie 4/62, Keemo Paul 3/84, Veerasammy Permaul 3/88) and 157 for seven (Alick Athanaze 58, Larry Edward 29 not out; Clinton Pestano 2-25, Keemo Paul 2-30)

GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 327 (Vishaul Singh 93, Keemo Paul 73, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 30, Leon Johnson 28; Kenneth Dember 4-36, Sherman Lewis 4-59, Preston McSween 2-78)

At Kensington Oval (BARBADOS): Hurricanes lead on second innings by 142 runs

LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 172-9 dec. (Devon Thomas 58, Kieran Powell 43, Jahmar Hamilton 29; Keon Harding 4/42, Jonathan Carter 2/9) and 294-7 (Devon Thomas 112, Keacy Carty 55, Jahmar Hamilton 40 not out; Kraigg Brathwaite 2/7, Raymon Reifer 2/39)

BARBADOS PRIDE 324 (Shamar Springer 91, Shane Dowrich 86, Kraigg Brathwaite 29; Rahkeem Cornwall 4/99, Colin Archibald 3/47)

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ping pong back at QP Oval

THE first table tennis tournament in the country in 14 months will take place over the next two days at the Indoor Racquet Centre of the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

The Queen’s Park Cricket Club Invitational Tournament will be the first competition since the same club staged a junior invitational in December 2020.

WIN IN SIGHT

WIN IN SIGHT

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will require a further 59 runs on the final day of their West Indies Championship four-day match today to complete an outright victory against the Jamaica Scorpions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Set 81 for victory yesterday, the home team reached 22 without loss at stumps.

Thomas hits season’s first ton; Harpy Eagles hit back

Thomas hits season’s first ton; Harpy Eagles hit back

Devon Thomas carried his form from cricket’s shortest format into the West Indies Four-Day Championship yesterday to give the Leeward Islands Hurricanes a fighting chance in their first round match against the Barbados Pride; while the Windward Island Volcanoes were also fighting hard against the Guyana Harpy Eagles heading into today’s final day.

Urgent attention needed

Urgent attention needed

WEST INDIES head coach Phil Simmons said batting remains a serious issue as his squad sank to a 0-3 One-day series loss against India yesterday.

The Windies suffered another huge defeat, this time by 96 runs as their batting woes continued.

The Caribbean team reached 169 all out from 37.1 overs after the WI bowlers had done a respectable job to limit India to 265 for nine.

A loss, but room for Njisane Phillip

A loss, but room for Njisane Phillip

The Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation hopes to engage retired cyclist Njisane Phillip to help develop their younger talent.

After the 30-year-old two-time Team TTO Olympian announced his retirement recently, TTCF president Rowena Williams believes he can be a boon for the local cycling fraternity.

Windies suffer 1st ODI sweep in India

Another insipid performance with the bat saw West Indies suffer their first-ever series whitewash to India on the subcontinent, as they plunged to a 96-run defeat in the third One-Day International here yesterday. Asked to chase 266 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, West Indies were dismissed for 169 in the 38th over, failing to pass 200 yet again for the series following totals of 176 in the opener and 193 in Tuesday’s second game.