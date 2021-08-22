Thomas pleased

Goalkeeper Kimika Forbes

FOLLOW ME: Goalkeeper Kimika Forbes, right, leads the line as the national women’s football team go through their paces under national coach James Thomas.

JAMES THOMAS, Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s football team head coach, is pleased with the draw for the first round of the recently revamped CONCACAF World Cup and CONCACAF Gold Cup competitions.

“It was a pleasing draw,” stated Thomas, after the “Women Warriors” were potted in Group F along with beatable teams Guyana, Nicaragua, Dominica and Turks & Caicos, when CONCACAF held the draw on Saturday for its revamped international competitions.

CONCACAF’s new World Cup qualifying format will see World Cup champions USA and Olympic champions Canada given a direct bye to the eight-team final round of the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championships, while the remaining 30 CONCACAF nations, including T&T have been divided into six groups of five, with six advancing to the final round, after playing a series of home and away group matches.

The CONACACAF World Cup Qualifiers begin in November. Having seen the draw, Thomas said that T&T will prepare well for whatever the opponents present. He currently has a 49-member squad training, with 24 footballers likely to make the final cut.

When he first arrived, The Welshman said the feedback he got from players centred on the lack of preparation before going into a tournament. This, he said, will no longer be the case. Thomas has also planned live-in camps in September and October, before the women footballers go into action in November.

“Whether they are ranked first in the world or they are ranked 45th in the world, it will make no difference to how we will approach the preparation,” Thomas declared. “It is important that players recognise that the biggest game of your life as a footballer is the next game you have to play.”

Thomas said he has been extremely pleased with the level of ability and attitude of players since he took over. He further said the pool will be enhanced by some players who have never been capped by T&T but had the talent to vie for national team positions.

“I was excited when I took the role in April, But I am probably even more excited right now with the ability that we have on a technical level,” added Thomas. He emphasised there will be a lot of competition for national team spots and that he is still on the look out for good players.

