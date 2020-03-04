Speedster Oshane Thomas conjured up a stunning maiden five-wicket haul and opener Lendl Simmons hit a measured unbeaten half-century, as West Indies celebrated captain Kieron Pollard’s 500th Twenty20 with a clinical 25-run victory over Sri Lanka yesterday.
Managing to shake off any lingering lethargy from the 3-0 whitewash in the preceding one-day series, the Caribbean men rallied to 196 for four off their 20 overs after opting to bat first at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, with Simmons top-scoring with 67 not out, off 51 balls.
All-rounder Andre Russell, in his first T20 International in nearly two years, clobbered a feisty 14-ball 35 and Pollard matched him with an equally brutal 15-ball 34 while opener Brandon King chipped in with 33 off 25 deliveries.
West Indies were 90 for one at the half-way mark but the assault from Russell and Pollard saw the visitors gather 106 from the last 10 overs.
In reply, Sri Lanka were rocked by Thomas’s opening burst, the Jamaican taking the first five wickets to reduce the hosts to 56 for five at the end of the sixth over.
Opener Kusal Perera engineered a recovery with a high class 66 from 38 balls while Wanindu Hasaranga belted 44 from 34 but Man-of-the-Match Thomas (5-28) had already done the damage and Sri Lanka were dismissed for 171 in the final over.
The reigning T20 world champions were handed an excellent start by Simmons and King who posted 74 off 50 balls.
Simmons counted seven fours and two sixes while King struck five fours and a six before holing to long on off left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan.
The incoming batsmen then all batted around Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (14) adding 32 with him and Russell smashing two fours and fours sixes in putting on 39 for the third wicket.
When Russell was beautifully yorked by Lasith Malinga in the 16th over, Pollard arrived to sustain the intensity, striking three fours and a couple of sixes in a 45-run, fourth wicket stand with Simmons.
Thomas then wasted little time turning the game on its head, knocking over Avishka Fernando (7), Shehan Jayasuriya (0) and Kusal Mendis (0) in the space of four balls in the second over.
Fernando was taken by wicketkeeper Pooran off a short, quick delivery; Jayasuriya holed out to third man off the next ball and Mendis gloved the final ball of the over behind.
Tottering on 17 from three, Kusal and Angelo Mathews (10) put on 24 before Thomas shook up Mathews with a blow to the head and then removed him three balls later, brilliantly caught in the deep by Russell. And when Thomas bowled Shaaka leg-stump in his next over, Sri Lanka’s were in disarray.
Kusal capitalised on Thomas’s exit from the attack, counting half-a-dozen fours and three sixes in an 87-run, sixth wicket stand with Hasaranga.
Hasaranga fell lbw to medium pacer Rovman Powell (2-31) in the 16th over and the challenge quickly fizzled out as the last five wickets went down for 28 runs in the space of 22 deliveries.