Thompson achieves 50m free ‘B’ mark

WITH TOP Team TTO swimmer Dylan Carter already racking up “A” standards at the ongoing International Swim League (ISL) in Eindhoven, Netherlands, female sprinter Cherelle Thompson joined in the conversation for selection with a “B” standard for the women’s 50-metre freestyle Wednesday evening.
When the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) hosted its trials -- for the 15 FINA World Short Course (25-metre pool) Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi -- at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC) in Balmain, Couva, Thompson touched the pad in 25.34 seconds in her trial swim on the first night of the three-day meet-- which was granted clearance by the Ministry of Health.
Thompson was inside of the 25.46, the lower of the two standards. The “A” mark stood at 24.60 seconds.
Thompson was the only swimmer on the evening to achieve a qualifying mark for the December 16-21 world competition at the NAC, being managed under strict safety protocols, including the exclusion of spectators in the stands. She failed in her first attempt when she splashed to a 28.98-second swim in the 50m butterfly, well short of the 27.05 lower standard.
According to the FINA (world governing body for aquatics) qualifying procedure for the Abu Dhabi assignment, only qualifying times achieved at continental championships, international competitions and national competitions, held between March 1, 2019 and November 28 2021 will be eligible. The meet concludes today.