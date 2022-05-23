TWENTY-NINE-year-old Cherelle Thompson achieved both a FINA World “B” and Commonwealth Games standards when the four-day National Open Long Course Championships concluded on Sunday.
Thompson posted a 25.81-second effort for the 50-metre freestyle to win the girls’ 11 & over event at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.
Also, two-time First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year, Nikoli Blackman, secured four Central American and Caribbean Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) standards on the day.
The Marlins Swim Club athlete did so in the 400m freestyle (4:12.72), the 50m freestyle (23.23), the 100m breaststroke (1:08.65) and the 200m butterfly (2:12.90).
Meanwhile, Petrotrin Barracudas Swim Club’s (PBSC) Sydney Look Fung attained a CCCAN time, in winning the 200m butterfly event in 2:39.79 while Blackman’s teammate, Zachary Anthony, also notched a CCCAN time for the boys’ 13-14 age-group when he splashed to 2:16.35.
Tidal Wave Aquatics’ (TWA) Johann-Matthew Matamoro (2:13.99) also gained a CCCAN boys’ 15-17 standard for the 200m backstroke as did Alejandro Agard ((2:39.69) and Marcus Alexander (2:44.89) for the boys’ 11-12 edition of that event.
On Saturday, Blackman, Matamoro, Josiah Parag, Christian Awah, Cadell Lyons, Thompson, Ornella Walker and Jahmia Harley were among the swimmers attaining other qualifying marks for the CCCAN competition that will be staged in Barbados. Blackman qualified for three more events -- men’s 200 metre freestyle (1:56.73), 100m backstroke (1:00.88) and 50m butterfly (24.37).
Also securing CCCAN qualification were silver medallist Matamoro (1:00.89) and bronze recipient Parag (1:01.13). In the 50m fly, Awah (24.67s), Lyons (24.76s), all qualified by dipping under the 25.55 seconds standard. Beckles (23.68s) also booked a ticket to Barbados in the 50m free prelims after finishing second.
TT Olympic swimmer Thompson also secured a national team spot in the women’s 50m butterfly as she won in 29.04s and bettered the qualifying standard of 29.50s. Also on Saturday, Walker and Harley finished one-two in the women’s 100m backstroke to book CCCAN spots. Walker won in 1:05.94 while Harley clocked 1:08.47, both going below the 1:08.59 CCCAN requirement.