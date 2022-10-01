Omare Thompson

CHAMPION!: Omare Thompson, right, receives his Secondary Schools Cross Country Championship Boys Under-17 6K winner’s prize.

Omare Thompson and Kayleigh Forde struck Secondary Schools Cross Country Championship 6K gold at the Queen’s Park Savannah, in Port of Spain, last Sunday.

Thompson returned a time of 20 minutes, 23 seconds to emerge as the Boys Under-17 champion, the Diego Martin North Secondary student finishing well ahead of his rivals. Fatima College’s James Castagne-Hay finished second in 22:32, with third spot going to Mt Hope Secondary’s Jaden Andrews in 22:56.

Thompson also secured the overall Boys 6K title, completing the course in a faster time than over-17 winner Omari George of Five Rivers Secondary. George clocked 22:51. Queen’s Royal College sixth-former Miykayl Gaffoor finished second in 23:23. Presentation College, San Fernando’s Sheni St Hillaire got home in 24:05 to claim third spot.

Forde was the class of the field in the Girls Under-17 category. The St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain student won the six-kilometre race in 25:35 for a huge cushion on Keneisha Shelbourne of ASJA Girls, the runner-up in 30:40. Holy Faith Convent, Couva student, Kenes Gomes finished third in 37:26, the same time clocked by fourth-placed Kaela Williams of Sangre Grande Secondary.

Forde was unchallenged for the overall Girls 6K title. Over-17 champion Kerziah Young of Tableland Secondary got to the finish line in 35:03. Diego Martin North student Dominique Stewart was second in 41:34, while Mt Hope’s Winter Greenidge was third in 46:16.

Diego Martin North runner Khordae Lewis won the Boys Under-15 4K in 14:11. Lewis finished ahead of St James Secondary’s Isaiah Alder, who clocked 14:14. Khordae’s twin brother and Diego Martin North team-mate, Khordel Lewis was third in 14:19.

The Girls Under-15 4K title went to another Diego Martin North student, Aniqua Bailey in 14:58. Holy Name Convent, Point Fortin runner, Durlana Rouse (19:36) and El Dorado West Secondary’s Zariah Pascall (20:12) were second and third, respectively.

The Boys Under-13 4K title went to Arima Central Secondary’s Mikael Serrete in 16:07. QRC’s Dishawn Trudge clocked 22:54 for second spot, ahead of Trinity College, Moka student Savion Job (23:25).

Sangre Grande’s Amirah Sebreth topped the Girls Under-13 4K field with a 32:16 run. Barataria South Secondary runner Janessa Morris was second in 33:13. Sebreth’s Sangre Grande team-mate, Janessa Beckles got home in 38:05 to claim third spot.

Sangre Grande captured three team titles—Boys Under-17, Girls Under-17 and Girls Under-15. The other two team titles on offer—Boys Under 15 and Boys Under-13—went to QRC.

Kelvin Johnson competed as a guest runner. The seasoned Guyanese topped the 6K field in 20:23. Another guest runner, Trinidad and Tobago’s Samantha Shukla was the first female finisher in the 6K in 23:01.

