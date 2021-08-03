Thompson-Herah completes back-to-back double

Elaine Thompson-Herah became the first back-to-back women’s double sprint champion in Olympic history when she crossed the line in a sizzling 21.53 seconds to retain the 200 metres title.
The clocking is a new Jamaica national record, and the second fastest in history, behind the 21.34 world and Olympic record established by American Florence Griffith-Joyner at the 1988 Seoul Games.
“It feels great,” said Thompson-Herah.
“It’s amazing to come back out here after two rounds yesterday, after equaling my PB (personal best), to come back out here and get a national record. I’m grateful. The mission was to go out there and capture that medal.”
Mission accomplished!
Christine Mboma was also impressive, the 18-year-old Namibian getting home in 21.81 seconds—a new world junior (under-20) record—to snatch silver. American Gabby Thomas clocked 21.87 for bronze. Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finished fourth in 21.94. And Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo abandoned her bid for honours on the straight, trotting home eighth and last in 24 seconds flat.
Kyron McMaster played a supporting role in one of the most impressive athletics shows in history, the British Virgin Islands athlete finishing fourth in the Men’s 400 Metres Hurdles final in a national record time of 47.08 seconds.
Karsten Warholm smashed his own world record, the Norwegian athlete stopping the clock at 45.94 seconds to strike gold. Rai Benjamin produced the second fastest one-lap hurdles run in history. The 46.17 clocking, however, was only good enough for silver on the day.
Benjamin is now the American and North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) record holder in the event. Brazilian Alison dos Santos got the bronze in 46.72 seconds—a new Brazilian and South American record.
Halfway through the Women’s 800m final, Natoya Goule looked to be a genuine podium contender. The Jamaican half-miler, however, faded towards the end of the race, and had to settle for eighth spot in one minute, 58.26 seconds. Athing Mu won in an American record time of 1:55.21.
Tyra Gittens finished 10th in the Women’s Long Jump final, the Trinidad and Tobago athlete disturbing the sand at 6.60 metres. Another jumper from the region, Chantel Malone was 12th at 6.50.
Jereem flies T&T flag
Jamaican Rasheed Dwyer and T&T’s Jereem Richards will fly the flag for the Caribbean in the Men’s 200m final. In the semifinal round, Dwyer finished second in heat one in a season’s best 20.13 seconds. Richards clocked 20.10 for third spot in heat three, and advanced to the final on time.
In the first round, Dwyer topped heat one in 20.31 seconds, while Richards won heat two in 20.52. T&T’s Kyle Greaux was fourth in the third heat in 20.77, and was eliminated. Jamaican Julian Forte, seventh in heat seven in 20.65, also bowed out.
Marileidy Paulino was the fastest of the qualifiers in the Women’s 400m. The Dominican Republic athlete clocked 50.06 seconds to claim top spot in heat six. Miller-Uibo opened the defence of her one-lap title with victory in heat one in 50.50. Cuba’s Roxana Gomez was second to Miller-Uibo in 50.76.
Also in heat one, Barbadian Sada Williams finished third in 51.36 seconds to secure the last available automatic qualifying berth in that race.
“I’m happy with it,” said Williams. “It’s a season’s best. It shows me where I am and how much faster I can go. I’ll be very happy with a personal best in the semis.”
Guyana’s Aliyah Abrams, fourth in heat one in 51.44 seconds, qualified for the semis on time. Abrams said she was very happy with the season’s best clocking. The Guyanese quartermiler added that Covid-19 countermeasures here in Tokyo have worked in her favour.
“I enjoy this a lot better. I’m getting to really focus. You have to spend a lot more time with yourself, so you don’t have a lot of distractions at the Games Village.”
Jamaicans Stephenie Ann McPherson, Candice McLeod and Roneisha McGregor were among the automatic qualifiers. McPherson won heat five in 50.89 seconds, McLeod topped the fourth heat in 51.09, and McGregor finished second in heat three in 51.14.
Jamaica’s Ronald Levy was impressive in winning the opening Men’s 110m Hurdles first round heat. Levy got to the line in 13.17 seconds. Levy’s teammate, Hansle Parchment was second in heat three in 13.23. American Grant Holloway, the favourite for sprint hurdles gold, won that race in 13.02.
With Damion Thomas finishing third in heat two in 13.54 seconds, all three Jamaicans secured automatic qualification for the semis. Barbadian Shane Brathwaite was sixth in heat two in 13.64, and exited the event. Eddie Lovett of the US Virgin Islands also bowed out after finishing seventh in heat four in 14.17.
Cuba’s Cristian Napoles qualified for the Men’s Triple Jump final with an impressive 17.08 metres effort. Jamaican Carey McLeod could only manage 16.01, and was eliminated.