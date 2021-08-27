Thompson-Herah: Flo Jo’s world record within reach

TRACK LEGEND: File photo from September 29, 1988, shows American Florence Griffith Joyner waving to spectators as she holds a sign following her world record performance in the final of the Women’s 200 metres race, in Seoul, South Korea. The name Flo Jo is popping up quite a bit these days with sprinters creeping closer to her record times in the women’s 100 and 200 races. The late Flo Jo has held both marks for three decades. —Photo: AP