Thompson-Herah withdraws from Diamond League meet

Elaine Thompson-Herah

DOUBLE OLYMPIC CHAMPION: Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has withdrawn from this weekend’s Birmingham Diamond League meet after she experienced discomfort in training, her management agency said on Thursday.

Jamaican Thompson-Herah was set to run in the 100m in an eagerly awaited contest along with Tokyo bronze medallist and compatriot Shericka Jackson and Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith who won 100m silver at the 2019 World Championships.

Thompson-Herah had a stellar 2021 where she also won the 4x100m relay gold in Tokyo, and she came within 0.05 seconds of Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 100m world record at a Diamond League meeting.

Scorpions thrash Volcanoes

After defeats in the opening rounds of the West Indies Championship in February, the Jamaica Scorpions bounced back with an emphatic innings and 14-run victory over the Windward Islands Hurricanes, in their round three clash at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba yesterday.

RBC youth tourney kicks off June 18

THE RBC-sponsored Youth Community 2022 football programme returns with an exciting island wide tournament concept.

The tournament will cater for Under-20 players with the inclusion of three Under-23 players an

Pollard joins Narine at Surrey for Blast

Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has joined English county Surrey for the T20 Blast bowling off next week.

The 35-year-old will link up with sidelined West Indies off-spinner and fellow Trinidadian Sunil Narine for the campaign, which will see him featuring in domestic English cricket for the first time in over a decade.

BATTING FAILURE

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batting failed to live up to expectations as the home team conceded a 217 first-innings deficit after being dismissed for 140 on the second day of their third round West Indies Championship match against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex yesterday.