Thompson wins in Florida

Richard “Torpedo” Thompson

COMEBACK TRAIL: Richard “Torpedo” Thompson

Richard “Torpedo” Thompson secured victory in the men’s 100 metres final at The Show Down 2nd Edition meet in Florida, USA, on Saturday. The 2008 Olympic sprint relay gold medallist stopped the clock at 10.47 seconds.

Emmanuel Callender, who was also a member of the Trinidad and Tobago team that earned the 2008 Olympic 4x100 metres title, was fourth on Saturday, the Jamaica-based sprinter getting to the line in 10.58 seconds. Finishing between Thompson and Callender were Canadian Bismark Boateng, the runner-up at 10.49, and American Aaron Bell (10.53).

In the preliminary round, Callender was third fastest with a 10.62 seconds run, while Thompson was fourth in 10.63. Boateng had the fastest qualifying time, 10.49, while Bell clocked 10.54.

Florida-based Thompson is on the comeback trail after a hip injury forced him to miss the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons. He competed in just one indoor meet last year, but is back in 2021, bidding for selection on the T&T team for the July 23-August 8 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Thompson’s fastest clocking so far this year is 10.38 seconds. The 2008 Olympic 100m silver medallist also has a wind-aided 10.27 to his name. Callender’s best 2021 run to date is 10.40.

Khalifa St Fort bagged bronze in Saturday’s women’s 100m final in 11.68 seconds. Another T&T sprinter, Semoy Hackett finished fourth in 11.94. Ecuador’s Marizol Landazuri was golden in 11.55, with silver going to India’s Srabani Nanda (11.60).

In the qualifying round, St Fort and Hackett were third and fourth, respectively, clocking 11.77 and 11.87. Nanda topped the preliminaries with an 11.59 run, with Landazuri second fastest at 11.65.

St Fort’s season’s best is 11.33 seconds, while Hackett’s fastest 2021 clocking is 11.68.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Windies slump to 158-run defeat

Windies slump to 158-run defeat

West Indies started the fourth morning of the second Test against South Africa full of hope that they could chase down their victory target of 324, but any chance of pulling off such an unlikely win disintegrated in the final 30 minutes before lunch. 

WI SORRY

WI SORRY

“We are very sorry”.

Those were the sentiments expressed by West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite to the fans of West Indies cricket after the regional side slumped to a heavy 158-run defeat to South Africa yesterday, to lose the two-match Test series 2-0 at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.

Danes whip Russia 4-1 to advance at Euro 2020

Danes whip Russia 4-1 to advance at Euro 2020

After scoring a goal to help Denmark advance at the European Championship, Joakim Maehle walked straight to a TV camera and formed a “10” with his fingers. That was for Christian Eriksen.

Farinha fastest at Olympic trial

Farinha fastest at Olympic trial

Jonathan Farinha was the standout performer at the first of two Olympic trial meets, as a select group of home-based athletes enjoyed a rare opportunity to compete, yesterday.

Thompson wins in Florida

Thompson wins in Florida

Richard “Torpedo” Thompson secured victory in the men’s 100 metres final at The Show Down 2nd Edition meet in Florida, USA, on Saturday. The 2008 Olympic sprint relay gold medallist stopped the clock at 10.47 seconds.

Good start

Good start

Interim Trinidad and Tobago senior team head coach Angus Eve conducted his first training session at the Ato Boldon Stadium yesterday morning as he led 24 players into a residential training camp at the Home of Football in Couva. The camp will be in operation run until the team’s departure for the United States later this week for another camp.