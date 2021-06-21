Thompson wins in Florida

Richard “Torpedo” Thompson secured victory in the men’s 100 metres final at The Show Down 2nd Edition meet in Florida, USA, on Saturday. The 2008 Olympic sprint relay gold medallist stopped the clock at 10.47 seconds.
Emmanuel Callender, who was also a member of the Trinidad and Tobago team that earned the 2008 Olympic 4x100 metres title, was fourth on Saturday, the Jamaica-based sprinter getting to the line in 10.58 seconds. Finishing between Thompson and Callender were Canadian Bismark Boateng, the runner-up at 10.49, and American Aaron Bell (10.53).
In the preliminary round, Callender was third fastest with a 10.62 seconds run, while Thompson was fourth in 10.63. Boateng had the fastest qualifying time, 10.49, while Bell clocked 10.54.
Florida-based Thompson is on the comeback trail after a hip injury forced him to miss the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons. He competed in just one indoor meet last year, but is back in 2021, bidding for selection on the T&T team for the July 23-August 8 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
Thompson’s fastest clocking so far this year is 10.38 seconds. The 2008 Olympic 100m silver medallist also has a wind-aided 10.27 to his name. Callender’s best 2021 run to date is 10.40.
Khalifa St Fort bagged bronze in Saturday’s women’s 100m final in 11.68 seconds. Another T&T sprinter, Semoy Hackett finished fourth in 11.94. Ecuador’s Marizol Landazuri was golden in 11.55, with silver going to India’s Srabani Nanda (11.60).
In the qualifying round, St Fort and Hackett were third and fourth, respectively, clocking 11.77 and 11.87. Nanda topped the preliminaries with an 11.59 run, with Landazuri second fastest at 11.65.
St Fort’s season’s best is 11.33 seconds, while Hackett’s fastest 2021 clocking is 11.68.