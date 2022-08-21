Thong exits in CASA

TESSA MARTIN advanced to the “round of 16”, but Seth Thong did not when CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championship returned after a two-year hiatus yesterday, in Jamaica.
Thong, who won the Under-11 title in 2017 and the Under-13 crown two years later in Junior CASA, is the brightest prospect in the sport in Trinidad and Tobago in around a decade. But this year’s Under-17 bronze-medallist received a brutal draw and was beaten 11-6, 11-4, 11-6 by eight-time Barbados national champ Shawn Simpson in the first round.
The other T&T players in the 32-draw are Zachary Loquan, Brandon De Montrichard, Joey Alexander and the United States-based Chayse McQuan, who reached the quarter-finals when the tournament was last staged three years ago after being crowned national champ.
Martin, a former top junior who has been residing in the USA for around a decade, sparkled in her first match in national colours for many years when she whipped Marian Goodall of the Cayman Islands 11-6, 11-4, 11-5. Her mother Cathy, this country’s over-50 representative, is also in the open draw, along with two-time national Under-19 champ Chloe Walcott and national champ Marie Claire Barcant.
The individual events will conclude tomorrow night and the team competition will be played from Wednesday until Saturday.
