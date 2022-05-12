Thong looks for 3rd ‘Nationals’ double

SETH THONG spearheads a very small field of 16 players in the Sunshine Snacks National Junior Squash Championships today and tomorrow at the Queen’s Park Cricket Club Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

It will be only the third competition and the first national tournament in the sport since the Covid-19 pandemic first hit in mid-March, 2020.

Thong has captured two titles each in the last two editions of this tournament and it looks virtually impossible to deny him a double on this occasion.

The 14-year-old, who is already one of the best players in the country, is playing in the Under-17 and 19 divisions and has almost no opposition.

The unknown Ethan Fortune is the only other player in the Under-19 category, while Nicholas Lequay and Marcus Camps-Campins will be Thong’s challengers in the younger age-group.

Lequay and Campins are at the top and bottom of the draw, respectively, in the Under-15 division.

Chloe Walcott, who was crowned Under-17 and 19 champ three years ago, is in a four-player straight round-robin Under-19 event, along with Sigourney Williams, Charlotte Sutcliffe and Nicola De Verteuil.

Williams, who lost to Walcott in the 2019 Under-17 final, will be favoured to capture the title this time against the likes of Mya Francois, Lilee Lee Kin and De Verteuil.

Francois edged Thong’s sister Josie in five sets for the Under-13 title three years ago and they are expected to clash for the Under-15 crown this time. Lee Kin is the only other player in the event.

There will be no Under-13 events and only two boys have entered the Under-11 age-group.

First serve today is 4.30 p.m.

