Thong only defending one national crown

AFTER capturing two titles each in the last three editions, Seth Thong will not get the chance this time in the Sunshine Snacks National Junior Squash Championships at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
The former Caribbean Under-11 and 13 champion will begin the defence of his Under-17 title when the three-day tournament serves off today.
But Thong will not get the opportunity to capture the Under-19 title for the second straight year as the spotlight division is not being contested because of insufficient entrants.
The 16-year-old, who has reached the Division A final of the last two open tournaments, will have five challengers in the Under-17 category.
With very limited entrants, all divisions will be straight round-robin events to determine the champion.
Last year’s Under-15 champ Mya Francois only has two challengers in the Under-17 division, while Thong’s sister Josie, who lost last year’s Under-15 final in five sets, only has Zara Shaffie to deal with in the age-group this time.
Last year’s Under-13 champ Jake Thompson has two challengers in the Under-15 division,
Last year’s Caribbean Under-11 champ Dylan Inniss is among six players in the Under-13 category, but there are no female entries in this age-group.
Inniss’ brother Even is in an Under-11 field of four, while there are five in the girls’ equivalent event, including Caribbean age-group champ Gia Ghuran. First serve today is 4.30 p.m.