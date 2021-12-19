Thong reaches last 32 in US Open again

Seth Thong

STUDENT AND MASTER: Seth Thong, right, and manager/coach Ryan Jagessar at Piarco International Airport just before their departure for the US Open Junior Open Squash Championships last Wednesday.

SETH THONG had made it to the third round of the United States Junior Open Squash Championships again.

After reaching the last 32 in the Under-13 division last year, the Trinidad and Tobago player accomplished the feat in the Under-15 category Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

But then Thong came up against the top seed and was beaten 11-4, 11-3, 11-3 by American Christian Capella in their battle for a place in the “round of 16.” The two-time Caribbean junior champion began his campaign the day before by crushing Aidan Weismann 11-3, 11-2, 11-2, and he then took out another American, Kunal Arora, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 12-10 later in the day to move into the “round of 32”.

Thong can now finish no higher than 17th in the field of 128 players and he was expected to begin his quest in the second consolation draw (playing for 17th to 32nd positions) late yesterday. The 14-year-old, who captured an Under-11 consolation title in his first outing in the US Open two years ago, is this country’s brightest prospect in the sport in many years.

Thong has won two titles each in the last two editions of the National Championships and is T&T’s only player to capture an individual gold medal in the Caribbean Junior Champions in the last few years. In fact Thong has done it twice—in the Under-11 division in 2017 and the Under-13 category two years later.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been only one tournament in this country since January last year. And after producing several upsets to reach the Division A final of the Graded Senior Tournament at the end of March, Thong pushed former national champ Paul Jerome De Verteuil before going down in four sets.

