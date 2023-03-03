Thong sizzles at Queen’s Park Oval

SETH THONG was in tremendous form when the GISCAD Roger Ache Memorial Squash Tournament continued Thursday night at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
After a first-round bye, the second-seeded 15-year-old crushed former national over-40 champion Peter Pirtheesingh 11-2, 11-6, 11-1 in the quarter-finals.
Thong, who earned the bronze medal Junior CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championship in the middle of last year, was joined in last night’s semi-finals by ten-time national champ Colin Ramasra, Zachery Loquan and Brandon de Montrichard.
After receiving the other first-round bye in the draw, top seed Ramasra, who reached the top spot in the ranking in the 35-39 age-group in Europe a couple years ago, took down former national open, over-40 and over-50 champ John Holley 12-10, 11-2, 11-2.
Loguan booked his place in the semis with a 11-3, 11-5, 11-6 triumph over Joel Augustine, while national player de Montrichard denied 12-time national champ Richard Hart 11-5, 11-3, 12-10 to get there.
There is also action in Division B and C in the four-day competition, which concludes from noon today. The tournament was designed to pay tribute to Roger Ache, who passed away about a years ago after being involved in squash for over four decades as a player, coach, mentor and administrator.