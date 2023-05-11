Thornton gets another chance

ANDREW THORNTON will get a second chance for a place in the semi-finals of a Trinidad competition when the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament continues today at the National Racquet Centre.
The Barbadian, who was the Over-35 runner-up in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters Tournament here last month, was forced to withdraw from the quarter-finals of the Tranquillity Open Tournament seven years ago because of injury.
Thornton whipped third-seeded defending champ Keshan Moonasar 6-2, 6-3 last Sunday to set up a Division A quarter-final meeting with Over-45 ITF Masters champion Dunstan De Noon at 5 p.m. today.
Two-time national champ Vaughn Wilson is the title favourite and the No. 5 seed will come up against 14-year-old Kale Dalla Costa, who upset top seed Nabeel Mohammed Sunday to reach the last eight.
Second-seeded Richard Chung, who was runner-up in this tournament last year, will face national Under-21 runner-up Jamal Alexis.
And in the other quarter-final, No. 3 seed Akiel Duke will be up against seventh-seeded “Tranquil” doubles champ Kristyan Valentine.
The B Division quarters and semi-final action in the C class will also take place today and first serve in 5 p.m.
The two-weekend tournament is scheduled to end on Sunday.