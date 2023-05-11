Thornton gets another chance

Andrew Thornton

BARBADIAN COMPETITOR: Andrew Thornton

ANDREW THORNTON will get a second chance for a place in the semi-finals of a Trinidad competition when the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament continues today at the National Racquet Centre.

The Barbadian, who was the Over-35 runner-up in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters Tournament here last month, was forced to withdraw from the quarter-finals of the Tranquillity Open Tournament seven years ago because of injury.

Thornton whipped third-seeded defending champ Keshan Moonasar 6-2, 6-3 last Sunday to set up a Division A quarter-final meeting with Over-45 ITF Masters champion Dunstan De Noon at 5 p.m. today.

Two-time national champ Vaughn Wilson is the title favourite and the No. 5 seed will come up against 14-year-old Kale Dalla Costa, who upset top seed Nabeel Mohammed Sunday to reach the last eight.

Second-seeded Richard Chung, who was runner-up in this tournament last year, will face national Under-21 runner-up Jamal Alexis.

And in the other quarter-final, No. 3 seed Akiel Duke will be up against seventh-seeded “Tranquil” doubles champ Kristyan Valentine.

The B Division quarters and semi-final action in the C class will also take place today and first serve in 5 p.m.

The two-weekend tournament is scheduled to end on Sunday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T face Mexico in knockout stage

T&T face Mexico in knockout stage

Having finished third to the United States and Panama in Group C,Trinidad and Tobago face Mexico in today’s quarter-final round of the 2023 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship.

Wallace fails to reach Jr Pan Am sprint quarters

Female sprinter Makaira Wallace failed to reach the quarter-finals of her event yesterday when the Junior Pan American Track Cycling Championships continued yesterday in Paraguay.

In the qualifying rounds of the women’s sprint, Wallace posted a 12.273 second clocking to finish ninth of 13 and failed to advance to the quarter-finals.

Thornton gets another chance

Thornton gets another chance

ANDREW THORNTON will get a second chance for a place in the semi-finals of a Trinidad competition when the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament continues today at the National Racquet Centre.

The Barbadian, who was the Over-35 runner-up in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters Tournament here last month, was forced to withdraw from the quarter-finals of the Tranquillity Open Tournament seven years ago because of injury.

InterZone semis today

InterZone semis today

The East Zone Under-13 team will tackle their Central Zone counterparts in one of the semi-finals of the Scotiabank Under-13 InterZone tournament today at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain Couva.

Gonzales, Francois top Chancellor run

Gonzales, Francois top Chancellor run

SCOTIABANK’s Shay Gonzales and Sagicor’s Adona Francois were the winners of the CARIFIN Fun and Fitness Chancellor Challenge that ran off Wednesday at the popular fitness and exercise venue.

In the female competition, Francois finished ahead of Republic Bank Limited’s Arya Mahabir and Maritime’s Darielle Kingfook.

Toco Boys in NORCECA tourney

DANEIL WILLIAMS and Fabien Whitfield will represent Trinidad and Tobago over the next three days in the second leg of the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Beach Volleyball Tour in Cuba.

The pair, affectionately known as the “Toco Boys” because of the part of the country they come from, also competed in the opening stage two weeks ago in Mexico and finished a very disappointing 13th of the 16 pairs.