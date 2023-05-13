ANDREW THORNTON yesterday recovered from a first-set thrashing to produce a major upset and advance to the Division A final of the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The Barbadian will come up against Akiel Duke at 9 a.m. when the two-weekend tournament concludes today.
After winning just one game against Richard Chung in the first set of the semi-final, Thornton was just hoping to get on the board and avoid embarrassment in the second.
But the 36-year-old, who was probably the favourite to win the Tranquillity Open before he pulled out with injury in the quarter-finals eight years ago, then started playing the kind of tennis which had resulted in him whipping last year’s champion Keshan Moonasar 6-2, 6-3 last Sunday in the second round.
And with the help of an opponent slowing down because of issues with his thigh, Thornton went on to prevail 1-6, 6-4, 10/4.
The over-35 runner-up in last month’s ITF International Tennis Federation Masters Tournament probably had a sleepless night after a controversial quarter-final encounter with Dunstan De Noon the night before.
With the players involved in a deciding match tiebreak after splitting sets, chaos then ensued with Thornton leading 6-4.
De Noon called a ball which landed in the middle of the court ‘out’, because he claimed his opponent had ‘robbed’ him when he hit a winner on the previous point.
After a lengthy delay, which included officials refusing to monitor the end of the contest, the ITF over-45 Masters champ stated that he would only resume the match with the score at five-all.
And since the score was never that in ‘sudden death’, Thornton did not agree and De Noon-- who walked off the court and was defaulted during ‘Tranquil’ in March-- left to catch a flight back home to Tobago thinking that both players would be disqualified.
But referee Chester Dalrymple later decided that Thornton would not be penalised because he was the one willing to resolve the impasse.
While all the drama was taking place next door, Kale Dalla Costa saved two straight match points as he reeled off the last four to stun title favourite and No. 5 seed Vaughn Wilson 6-4, 6-7, 11/9.
The 14-year-old had also eliminated top seed Nabeel Mohammed in a deciding match tie-break in the second round the Sunday before, but he failed to make lightning strike a third time and was comfortably beaten 6-1, 6-4 by Duke in yesterday’s semis.
The No. 4 seed, who captured the ‘Tranquil’ title four years ago, had booked his place in the last four with a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over ‘Tranquil’ doubles champ Kristyan Valentine.
And second-seeded ‘Tranquil’ runner-up Richard Chung, who retired with a knee injury in the final of this tournament last year, scored a hard-fought 6-4, 7-6 quarter-final triumph over national under-21 runner-up Jamal Alexis.