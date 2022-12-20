KALE Dalla Costa and Tobagonians Makeda Bain and Charlotte Ready captured double crown when the RBC Junior Tournament concluded last week Friday at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.
Bain, the 12 & under singles champion, and Cherdine Sylvester, overwhelmed Mohammed sisters, Samiyah and Shasmeen, 4-0, 4-1 in the doubles final.
Ready, the 18 & under champ, and Ella Carrington took down Eva Pasea and 16 & under champ Brianna Harricharan by the same score for the senior doubles title.
Dalla Costa, who captured the 18 & under crown, and Pasea’a brother Tim, won the boys’ equivalent doubles titles without having to take the court in the last two rounds as players from the sister isle had to catch flights to return home with the tournament already ending a day late because of rain.
Dalla Costa had defaulted the 16 & under singles final to catch a flight for a tournament in Barbados when last year’s edition took place four month late -- in April -- because of Covid-19.
After winning singles titles, Favian Dates, Jack Brown and Zahra Shamsi went down in doubles finals, while Nirav Dougdeen lifted a doubles trophy after being a singles runner-up.
The Tobagonian Dates, who did not drop a single game against Immanuel Charles in the 10 & under final, and Justin Duncan were beaten 4-0, 4-1 by Ryan Steuart and Barbadian Cruz Thornton.
After being edged by Brown in the 12 & under final, Oliver Harragin gained his revenge when he Sebastian Plimmer were 4-2, 4-0 winners over Brown and Christopher Khan for the doubles title.
Lilly Mohammed also gained revenge to secure the 14 & under doubles crown. The daughter of multiple national and Tranquillity Open champ Shenelle Mohammed and her sister Naomi came within a couple points of defeat in the second set to edge Kate Broughton and Shamsi 1-4, 5-4 (9/7), 10/4 in the final.
The sister of Davis Cup player Luca Shamsi had become the only player to retain a single title when she edged Lilly 6-4, 4-6, 10/6 earlier in the day. In the boys’ 14 & under doubles final, singles semi-finalist Connor Carrington and Dougdeen defeated Daniel Dumas and Liev Khan 4-2, 4-1.
And in the most convincing performance in a doubles final, Bren Newallo Badal and Anaya Roberts did not drop a single game against Jada Codrington and Teijha Wellington for the Under-10 crown. Players from the sister isle captured half of the ten Division A singles titles in the seven-day tournament.
Singles (finals) results:
GIRLS
18 & Under – C. Ready won both matches in straight round-robin event;
16 & Under– B. Harricharan bt Shaina Smith 5-7, 6-2, 10/3;
14 & Under – Z. Shamsi bt L. Mohammed 6-4, 4-6, 10/6;
12 & Under – M. Bain bt Amia JN Marie (St Lucia) 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 10/8;
10 & under – Suri Ramcharan wins round-robin.
BOYS
18 & Under – K. Dalla Costa bt Jace Quashie 6-1, 6-4;
16 & Under – B’Jorn Hall (Tob) bt Jordell Chapman (Tob) 6-4, 6-4.
14 & under – Keyondre Duke (Tob) bt N. Dougdeen 6-3, 6-1;
12 & Under – J. Brown bt O. Harragin 4-6, 6-2, 10/7;
10 & under – F. Dates bt I. Emmanuel 4-0, 4-0.