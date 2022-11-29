‘THREE LIONS’ TAME ‘DRAGONS’

Two goals from Marcus Rashford and a further by Phil Foden helped England secure a dominant 3-0 win over Wales yesterday and a place in the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup.
Gareth Southgate’s side dominated the first half but struggled to make it count until Rashford hit a superb free-kick minutes into the second half, followed seconds later by a Foden tap-in.
Rashford netted England’s third on 68 minutes with a clean strike that went through Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward’s legs to seal a comfortable victory over their home nation rivals.
The result eliminates Wales from the tournament, while the “Three Lions”, who entered yesterday only needing to avoid a four-goal defeat, finish top of Group B with two wins and a draw and earn a place in the round of 16, where will face Group A runners-up Senegal on Sunday.
Southgate made four changes from the side that were held to a goalless draw against the USA, with Foden and Kyle Walker brought in for their first appearances of the tournament and Jordan Henderson and Rashford also brought into the starting side.
“Dragons” boss Robert Page stuck with ageing stars Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, whose places looked under threat after below-par performances in the loss to Iran. He made just three changes as Joe Allen and Daniel James were handed starting spots, while Ward replaced suspended goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.
England were comfortable in possession for much of the first half but were held to just a small number of half-chances, the best of which came when Rashford was sent through one-on-one on 26 minutes, but the forward’s chipped attempt did not find a way over Ward. Bale was brought off at half-time, with 21-year-old winger Brennan Johnson sent on in his place.
The “Three Lions” upped their tempo in the second half and immediately looked more dangerous in attack. When Foden, eager to run at defenders, won a free-kick on 49 minutes, Rashford stepped up and powered a strike into the far top corner. Foden doubled the lead within seconds as England won the ball back high up before forward Harry Kane whipped a low cross to the back post where Foden was arriving to tap home with ease.
Kieffer Moore had the Welsh’s best chance of the match on 55 minutes with a speculative attempt from range that deflected off opposing defender Harry Maguire and forced an outstretched save from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
Rashford added a third on 68 minutes when he found a pocket of space in the opposing penalty area and struck through the legs of goalkeeper Ward.
England could have scored even more in the final stages. Replacement forward Callum Wilson looked to add another late on but saw his attempt saved, and defender John Stones missed a gilt-edged chance when the ball landed at his feet on the six-yard box but he prodded his effort over the bar.