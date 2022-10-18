Three medals for T&T

TRINIDAD and Tobago is assured of three doubles medals and seven of the ten members of the team will be in singles knockout draw when the curtain falls on the Caribbean Under-11 and 13 Championship today in Georgetown, Guyana.
Ethan Ramcharan, one of the three who failed to advance from the round-robin group stage on Monday, and Sekel McIntosh will play for a place in the U-13 doubles final after beating a pair of Grenadians 11-5, 11-4, 11-9 Monday to advance to the medal round.
However compatriots Josiah Joseph and Jonathan Cottoy, who had combined for the bronze medal in the team event on Sunday, were beaten 11-9, 11-4, 11-7 in the quarterfinals by two St Lucians. Liam Rattoo and Liam Walters, the U-11 team silver-medallists, had to settle for bronze in doubles as eventual champions Ajani Spencer and Anthony Bird of Jamaica dismissed them 11-9. 11-7, 11-3 in the semis.
Lyllana Boodhan and Jerisse Elder, who earned a bronze in the U-13 team event, picked up a medal the same colour when they went down 10-12, 11-5, 11-7, 11-7 to Samara Sukhai and Jasmine Billingy in the semis. The two Guyanese had nosed T&T’s Jannah Mohammed and St Lucian Shantal Charles 11-5, 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9 in the quarters.
After a bye in the first round, McIntosh and Elder lost 13-11, 12-10, 11-4 to a pair of Jamaicans in the quarters of the U-13 mixed doubles draw. Cottoy and Mohammed were edged 6-11, 11-9, 19-21, 11-7, 11-4 by two Jamaicans in the first round, while Joseph and Boodhan also failed to clear the first hurdle when eventual champs Ebo NcNeill and Sukhai denied them 11-6, 7-11, 11-9, 13-11.
Joseph won all three matches in straight games in singles, while McIntosh and Cottoy also finished at the top of their round-robin groups in the U-13 division with two wins apiece from as many matches. But Ramcharan lost both his matches and failed to advance, along with Mohammed and Elder, who were also beaten both times.
Boodhan will be this country’s only female in today’s knockout stage as she won two of her three matches to finish second in her group. In the U-11 age-group, Rattoo won all three to finish at the top of his group, while Walters also topped his group with two victories from as many matches. Aaron Noel also qualified for the knockout draw by winning two of three to finish second in his group.