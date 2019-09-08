THREE ON THE TROT

Kieron Pollard

HOME FREE: Trinbago Knight Riders’ skipper Kieron Pollard makes his ground as St Lucia Zouks wicketkeeper Andre Fletcher gathers a return throw during match five of the Hero Caribbean Premier League at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, yesterday. --Photo: CPL-Getty Images

IT was an easy day’s work for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) yesterday as they strolled to an impressive seven-wicket victory over the St Lucia Zouks at the Queen’s Park Oval, thanks to half-centuries from home-town boys Lendl Simmons and Denesh Ramdin.

Simmons, who was called up to the team for the first three matches in the absence of Colin Munro, proved his worth as he smashed five sixes and five fours in a 39-ball, 63, that set the platform for the hosts to successfully chase 168 for their third straight win this season. After the game TKR skipper Kieron Pollard also revealed that Simmons will be staying with the franchise for the duration of the competition. Speaking about the win, Pollard said it was important for them before going on the road.

