Three on the trot

A little too close for comfort, but Trinidad and Tobago’s women netballers won for their third straight game at the Americas Netball Qualifiers when defeating St Vincent & the Grenadines 49-42 on Monday night at the National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica.

St Vincent & the Grenadines would have also been considered unbeaten for the tournament purposes, despite losing 74-35 on Sunday against number three world-ranked tournament hosts Jamaica, who have already qualified for the 2023 Netball world Cup via their world ranking and are only participating in the Americas qualifiers as a guest team.

OECS champions St Vincent & the Grenadines opened the tournament with a 51-24 victory over the United States and they fought to the end against T&T. Facing their first major test of the tournament, T&T only led 10-9 after the opening quarter. By half-time T&T led 27-20, but the Vincentians would never let them get away.

After three quarters, the Calypso Girls maintained a seven-goal lead at 37-30, which they held to the very end. Today, the Calypso Girls face softer opposition and would be heavily-favoured to pick up two more wins against Cayman Islands and the United States, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Calypso Girls were searching for a fourth win after press time last night, taking on Grenada in a top of the table clash. Going into the match, both teams were undefeated after three matches with T&T beating Antigua & Barbuda (55-24), St Lucia (63-25) and SVG.

T&T lead tournament standings

T&T lead the tournament standings via a superior goal-difference. Coached by former T&T head-coach Althea McCollin, the Grenadians have stopped USA (51-24), Cayman Islands (50-40) and Antigua-Barbuda (62-29).

Leading up to the clash, T&T head-coach and former player Kemba Duncan felt pleased with what her team had accomplished to date. Duncan has been able to use all 12 players throughout matches, including giving national senior team debuts to goal-attack Tiana Dillon, goal-shoot Cheynelle Dolland and schoolgirl goal-keeper Shaniya Morgan. Dillon has been particularly impressive.

“I feel good about what they would have executed on court,” Duncan told the Jamaica Observer on Monday. “I think they would have been disciplined, stuck to the game plan, and showed that they are the dominant team. It is just about taking every game one step at a time and just sticking to the game that we have been working on and assessing our opponents,” Duncan added.

DAY 2 (Monday) RESULTS:

T&T 49 vs SVG 42

Grenada 62 vs Antigua-Barbuda 29

Antigua-Barbuda 58 vs St Lucia 26

Jamaica 70 vs USA 16

TODAY’S MATCHES (T&T time)

Jamaica vs Antigua/Barbuda, 11.15 a.m.

Grenada vs Barbados, 11.25 a.m.

T&T vs Cayman Islands, 1.15 p.m.

United States of America vs St Lucia, 1.25 p.m.

Barbados vs SVG, 8.15 p.m.

Jamaica vs Grenada, 8.25 p.m.

T&T vs USA, 10.15 p.m.

Antigua-Barbuda vs Caymam Islands, 10.25 p.m.

