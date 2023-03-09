Three players reach two ‘Tranquil’ finals

JORDANE DOOKIE, Cameron Wong and Richard Chung will contest two finals over the next three days in the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, St Clair.
Dookie and Wong will team up today to oppose Farah Chautilal and Catherine Campbell in the women’s doubles final, but they will be on opposite sides of the net in tomorrow’s mixed doubles title match.
The top seeds, who propelled Trinidad and Tobago to the semi-finals of the regional pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Billie Jean Cup last week in Guatemala, defeated Sarah Salandy and former national player Trevine Sellier 6-2, 6-2 in yesterday’s semi-finals.
Chautilal, who won the title here when the Over-35 division was last contested in 2019, and former junior champ Campbell were 2-6, 6-4, 10/8 winners over Alcazar sisters, Joanna and Annalisa.
Third-seeded former Davis Cup players Chung and Dexter Mahase defeated Shane Stone and 14-year-old Kale Dalla Costa 7-6 (7/5), while No. 2 seeds Nabeel Mohammed and Kristyan Valentine were 6-2, 6-4 winners over juniors Jamal Alexis and Sebastian Sylvester in the men’s equivalent semis.
Chung, a former singles, doubles and mixed doubles champ, and 2021 doubles champ Wong, had earlier advanced to tomorrow’s mixed doubles final when the top seeds took down top veteran Richard McLetchie and Campbell 6-3, 6-1.
And second seeds Stone, a former world-ranked singles and doubles player in his first tournament at home in about a decade, and First Citizens Junior Player of the Year Dookie whipped 2019 singles champ Akiel Duke and Dayna Grazette 6-2, 6-3 for the other place in the title match.
Grazette, winner of the singles title here about a decade ago, was making a first appearance in any tournament in seven years.
First serve today is 3.30 p.m., but both the men’s and women’s doubles finals will begin half-hour later.
—Shammi Kowlessar