Three quick ‘Chetwynd’ wins for Nabeel

NABEEL MOHAMMED scored three commanding victories over the last two days to advance to the Division A final of the Chetwynd Club Tennis Tournament at the club’s premises, Upper St Vincent Street, Tunapuna.
With one match remaining in the bottom half of the draw, the top seed finally played his first match to begin the third weekend of the tournament on Saturday morning. And after overwhelming B class favourite Nathen Martin 6-1, 6-0 in the round of 16, Mohammed closed out the schedule by brushing aside No. 7 seed Liu Chin by the same score.
The two-time national champion was up first again yesterday and thundered past No. 3 seed Keshan Moonasar 6-1, 6-1 to march into this weekend’s title match. Second-seeded Tobagonian Akiel Duke whipped fourth seed Ronald Robinson -- the conqueror of last year’s champ Kino Francis -- 6-2, 6-4 later in the day in the second semi-final.
Zachery Byng and Askia Richards scored impressive victories yesterday to advance the last four in the B division. Third seed Richards only allowed Malcolm Prince one game, while No. 6 seed Byng, the Under-14 runner-up in this year’s Catch National Junior Championships, took down over-60 player Cliff Meade 6-1, 6-2.
Randy Bailey had edged Kevon Baptiste 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 10/3 in the second quarter-final the day before. Martin, the 15-year-old No. 2 seed, had booked his place in the last four since the weekend before.
There is also over-60 action as well as men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events in the tournament, which is taking place only on weekend and is expected to conclude around the end of next month.