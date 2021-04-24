AFTER not entering winners’ enclosure for the season, Prayven Badrie prevailed three times in succession to steal the spotlight from Arsalan when horse racing resumed after a 21-day break yesterday at Santa Rosa Park.
The respected jockey, who had only ridden ten horses during the first seven day of the Arima Race Club’s 2021 Season and not even finished as high as second, booted home the first three horses he rode in yesterday’s seven-race card.
Badrie completed his hat-trick in the penultimate event aboard a rapidly-closing Star Of Wonder as Arsalan was denied his third victory in succession.
Lester Alexis’ charge was the 3/5 favourite to take that 1,750-metre modified benchmark handicap for 60-45 rated horses, but he only managed fifth place in his first start against horses outside his age-bracket.
Arsalan had defeated his fellow three-year-olds in his other two outings this season – the Royal Colours Classic and Chief Commander Classic.
But the bubble burst when American Traveller relieved him of the lead just before the home turn.
Harold Chadee’s charge went on to establish a six-length lead, but he is not an out-an-out stayer and he was caught in the dying stages as Padrie and Star Of Wonder soared past and went on to prevail by a comfortable two lengths as a 10/1 shot.
Despite changing stables just a few weeks ago, Wang Chung, the sixth-placed finisher in the Trinidad Derby Stakes at the end of November, ended up a creditable third, while Atalanta nosed out Arsalan for fourth place.
Badrie began his unforgettable afternoon when 9/2 second fancy Lady Hamilton just caught evens favourite Game Changer to win the 35 & lower rated 1,100-metre modified benchmark on the turf by 3/4th-length for owner Anurhud Persad and trainer Michael Lutchman.
And right after in the fifth, he rode arguably the most impressive winner of the day.
Rio Ponti, making her first appearance in 14 months, made all the running to comfortably dispatch Cool Cat by two lengths in the 1,100-metre modified benchmark handicap on grass.
It was the second victory in succession by the American-bred five-year-old, who returned from a three-month absence to also beat the very Cool Cat into second when she last appeared in late February last year.
Rio Ponti is unplaced from two starts on the main track – including a seventh-placed showing in the 2019 Stewards Cup – but she has won three of five on the lawn in her brief career.
Harriram Gobin’s charge ran in the colours of the late Rolf Bartolo, the breeder as well as previous owner and trainer of Star Of Wonder, who is now owned and trained by Keith Lucas.
Badrie came back again wearing Bortolo’s bright pink silks in the curtain event, but his mount Royal Ballet only finished ahead of one horse in the field of 14.
On Friday, the Arima Race Club made a last-minute decision not to allow patrons on the track because of the recent significant spike in coronavirus (cases.
Fans had only gotten the opportunity to see racing live on the track for the last three race days, from February 20, after the sport had been contested behind closed doors since its resumption from a three-month shut-down because of the pandemic at the end of June.
There will be another three-week break before the next day of local racing and hopefully patrons will be there to witness the action on May 15.