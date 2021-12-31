Three T&T players in COTECC year-end top 10

THREE players from the English-speaking Caribbean ended the year 2021 ranked in the top ten in the Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC), and they are all from Trinidad and Tobago.
All three are females, the same three girls who were there for a significant amount of time during the season. Jordane Dookie rounded out the top five in the 14 & under category, while Cameron Wong was two spots behind and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph was the final name on the prestigious list.
Dookie actually spent the least time of the three in the top ten as she dropped eight spots to No. 15 after JITIC -- the leading tournament on the COTECC calendar -- at the end of June in Guatemala. But the attacking youngster returned with a bang, soaring 11 places to No. 4 after reaching the singles and doubles finals of both tournament in a two-leg COTECC series in Dominican Republic in August.
Dookie and national Under-14 and 16 champion Daniel-Joseph won the doubles crown in the first tournament, but neither final was contested in the second leg because of rain.
Wong, who was ranked No. 1 in COTECC before JITIC, was still at No. 3 when the top four players in the Confederation were chosen for their Masters tournament, and she and Dookie were involved in the prestigious tournament in Mexico at the end of October.
The 2020 Tranquillity Open doubles champion reached the doubles final in the first tournament and singles semifinals of the second of the COTECC series in Dominican Republic.
Daniel-Joseph, ranked fourth before JITIC, reached both doubles finals of this circuit alongside Dookie, but she was eliminated in the first round of singles both times.
At No. #104, Brianna Harricharan, who stunned Dookie in the 14 & under semifinals of the Catch National Junior Championships in April, in the only other player from this country on the list of 125 females.
Although there are no players from T&T in the boys’ top 20 list, four of them are in the top 100. Kale Dalla Costa, who won the JITIC “second draw” title and reached the final of the equivalent doubles draw with the assistance of Chetwynd Club Tournament Division B champ Zachery Byng, is way ahead of the others at No. 25.
Byng, who was beaten by the then 12-year-old in the “Catch” 14 & under final, ended the year ranked No. 73, five spots behind Isaiah Boxhill. The other player from this country with a COTECC end-of-year ranking is Kayden Siewrattan at No. 85.