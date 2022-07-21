THREE of the four Trinidad and Tobago teams qualified for the next stage when the ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Sub Region 4 12 and Under Team Development Championship concluded yesterday at National Racquet Centre.
The girls’ No. 1 squad booked a place in next month’s final on Wednesday and their second team and the boys’ No. 1 outfit joined them yesterday.
The boys scored an emphatic 3-0 triumph over the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) to finish unbeaten in Group B with four victories.
Josiah Hills made certain of victory when he took down Croix Nelthorpe 6-4, 6-2 for an unassailable 2-0 lead.
The Tobagonian, who captured the 12 and under title in the Sagicor Junior Tournament last week, then came back with the assistance of Zelig Williams to beat Henry Collins and Weston Wagner 6-1, 6-3 and complete the sweep.
Nirav Dougdeen, who lifted the age-group trophy of the RBC Junior Tournament in April, had surrendered just one game against Collins in the opening match.
Barbados won all three fixtures 3-0 to qualify from Group A, while the T&T trio of Oliver Harrigan, Jack Brown and Alex Sharma ended up third of the four teams with one win.
The girls’ competition was a straight round-robin and the top two of the five teams earned tickets to finals next month.
Needing to beat Suriname to be assured of finishing second to their compatriots, the T&T No. 2 outfit produced one of the most commanding victories of the five-day tournament.
After Madison Khan beat Cybelle Ferrier 6-0, 6-4, Lilly Mohammed did not drop a single game against Kayla Currie in the battle of No. 1 players.
The two then put the icing on the cake with a 6-1, 6-2 triumph over Ferrier and Romy Pigot in doubles.
This country’s No. 1 team did not have the services of injured star player Makeda Bain, but they still outclassed Grenada to finish the competition unbeaten.
Replacing the Tobagonian, Cherdine Sylvester dropped just two games in the opening match, and then Abba Campbell-Smith surrendered just one.
The visitors’ defaulted the doubles.
It was the third time in succession that T&T have hosted this tournament, which was not contested in the last two years because of Covid-19.
T&T had also taken full advantage of home court in 2018 and 2019.
The boys’ teams finished first and second in both editions, while the girls were second and fourth in 2018 and first and fifth the following year.
The three T&T teams and the Bajan boys will battle in the qualifiers from sub regions 1, 2 and 3 late next month at a venue to be determined to crown the overall champions.