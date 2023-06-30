THRICE AS NICE

Dylan Carter ended his campaign at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador at the top of the podium on Thursday night.
The top TTO swimmer registered a new CAC record on the night, clocking 21.87 seconds to take the gold medal in the men’s 50m freestyle ‘A’ final.
The previous Games 50m ‘free’ record (22.18) was set by Suriname’s Renzo Tjon A Joe in Barranquilla, Colombia, in 2018.
Carter finished ahead of Aruba’s Mikel Schreuders, who took silver (22.43), and Bahamas’ Lamar Taylor, who copped the bronze (22.51). Carter’s compatriot Nikoli Blackman finished sixth in 22.83 seconds.
Carter, 27, completed his medal haul at the Games with three gold, one silver and one bronze while Blackman bagged a silver and a bronze.
Also after press time Thursday night, Cherelle Thompson also climbed the podium, copping bronze in the women’s 50m freestyle, with a time of 25.92 seconds. Veteran Thompson came in behind gold medallist Tayde Revilak of Mexico (25.44) and Bermuda’s Madelyn Moore (25.79).
T&T’s medal tally up to press time last night stood at nine -- three gold, two silver and four bronze.
But their medal haul would have increased by two after press time as track cyclists Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne were set to clash in an all T&T men’s sprint final.
The world record-holder in the flying 200, Paul easily got past Colombia’s Kevin Quintero in in straight rides in the first semi-final earlier yesterday, while Browne also despatched his Mexican rival Edgar Verdugo in consecutive rides, in the second semi-final, thus ensuring the gold medal race would be an all “Trini” affair.
Paul had the fastest time in qualifying on Thursday, clocking 9.976 seconds while Browne was second fastest with a 10.216 clocking. In May, Paul defeated Browne in the National Track Cycling Championships at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva.
Meanwhile, in the women’s omnium, T&T’s Alexi Ramirez was seventh in the scratch race and was sixth in the tempo event, in the four-contest discipline. Ramirez was expected to compete in the elimination race after press time. The final event of the women’s omnium, the points race, was also scheduled to pedal off after press time.
T&T’s Adrianna Vivian and Phoebe Sandy were also expected to be in action after press time last night in the women’s keirin, 7th-12th placing.
In men’s volleyball, Team TTO lost their third and final Group B game against Centro Caribe Sports to finish at the bottom of the standings.
Centro Caribe Sports won the first set 25-23 while T&T took the second set 27-25. However, Centro Caribe Sports clinched the match by winning the next two sets 25-19 and 25-21. T&T will now contest the 5th-8th place playoffs today.