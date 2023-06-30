THRICE AS NICE

Sport-Filler

Dylan Carter ended his campaign at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador at the top of the podium on Thursday night.

The top TTO swimmer registered a new CAC record on the night, clocking 21.87 seconds to take the gold medal in the men’s 50m freestyle ‘A’ final.

The previous Games 50m ‘free’ record (22.18) was set by Suriname’s Renzo Tjon A Joe in Barranquilla, Colombia, in 2018.

Carter finished ahead of Aruba’s Mikel Schreuders, who took silver (22.43), and Bahamas’ Lamar Taylor, who copped the bronze (22.51). Carter’s compatriot Nikoli Blackman finished sixth in 22.83 seconds.

Carter, 27, completed his medal haul at the Games with three gold, one silver and one bronze while Blackman bagged a silver and a bronze.

Also after press time Thursday night, Cherelle Thompson also climbed the podium, copping bronze in the women’s 50m freestyle, with a time of 25.92 seconds. Veteran Thompson came in behind gold medallist Tayde Revilak of Mexico (25.44) and Bermuda’s Madelyn Moore (25.79).

T&T’s medal tally up to press time last night stood at nine -- three gold, two silver and four bronze.

But their medal haul would have increased by two after press time as track cyclists Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne were set to clash in an all T&T men’s sprint final.

The world record-holder in the flying 200, Paul easily got past Colombia’s Kevin Quintero in in straight rides in the first semi-final earlier yesterday, while Browne also despatched his Mexican rival Edgar Verdugo in consecutive rides, in the second semi-final, thus ensuring the gold medal race would be an all “Trini” affair.

Paul had the fastest time in qualifying on Thursday, clocking 9.976 seconds while Browne was second fastest with a 10.216 clocking. In May, Paul defeated Browne in the National Track Cycling Championships at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Meanwhile, in the women’s omnium, T&T’s Alexi Ramirez was seventh in the scratch race and was sixth in the tempo event, in the four-contest discipline. Ramirez was expected to compete in the elimination race after press time. The final event of the women’s omnium, the points race, was also scheduled to pedal off after press time.

T&T’s Adrianna Vivian and Phoebe Sandy were also expected to be in action after press time last night in the women’s keirin, 7th-12th placing.

In men’s volleyball, Team TTO lost their third and final Group B game against Centro Caribe Sports to finish at the bottom of the standings.

Centro Caribe Sports won the first set 25-23 while T&T took the second set 27-25. However, Centro Caribe Sports clinched the match by winning the next two sets 25-19 and 25-21. T&T will now contest the 5th-8th place playoffs today.

Bascombe replaces Adams as director of cricket

Miles Bascombe was yesterday announced as Cricket West Indies’ new director of cricket, replacing Jimmy Adams who left last month after six years in the role.

The 37-year-old Bascombe, who spent two years as a senior selector between 2019 and 2021 and also served as technical director of the Windward Islands Cricket Board for the last two years, has been appointed on a three-year contract.

Must-win

Must-win

Bowling coach James Franklin said yesterday beleaguered West Indies would continue clinging to the glimmer of hope that was their World Cup dreams, as they prepared for their critical do-or-die clash with Scotland, today.

The Caribbean side lost the last two of their four group games of the World Cup qualifiers to Zimbabwe and the Netherlands, to leave themselves having to win all three of their Super Six games in order to stand any chance of reaching the showpiece in India this year.

Jereem 2nd in Lausanne

Jereem 2nd in Lausanne

Jereem “The Dream” Richards finished strong to secure silver in the men’s 200 metres event at the Athletissima Wanda Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland, yesterday.

Richards got to the line in 20.11 seconds for second spot, behind Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, the winner in 20.01. Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh clocked 20.21 to finish third. Canadian Andre De Grasse, the reigning Olympic half-lap champion, was sixth in 20.57.

TKR recruit Rossouw, Guptill for 2023 CPL campaign

South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw is looking to bring his batting experience to the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) as the franchise look to flip the script in the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League.

Swift recalled for Netball W/Cup

Swift recalled for Netball W/Cup

DAYSTAR SWIFT has been named in Trinidad and Tobago’s netball squad for the International Netball Federation (INF) Vitality Netball World Cup 2023, to be played in South Africa from July 28 through August 6.

The six-foot, three-inch Swift plays as a goalkeeper or goal defence and her presence adds size to a T&T backline which also includes captain Shaquanda Greene-Noel and Jameela McCarthy, both of whom have had stints in England’s Vitality Netball Super League.