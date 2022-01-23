Thriller at Kensington

Different day, familiar result.
The West Indies could not replicate the dominance they had exerted over England in the first match on Saturday, and paid the price, losing yesterday’s second T20 International by one run at Kensington Oval.
Given the chance to bowl at the English batters first up once more, the West Indies bowlers were unable to contain them in the way they had in game one.
And given a target of 172 to chase on a better batting pitch than on Saturday, the Windies fell short by just a solitary run (170 for eight), thanks to a valiant ninth wicket rally by Romario Shepherd (44, 28 balls) and Akeal Hosein (44, 16 balls).
The loss of openers Shai Hope and Brandon King inside the first three overs set the tone for a chase that never got going until very late.
Reece Topely’s agile run out of Hope off his own bowling reflected an improvement in effort from the visitors which the home side did not quite match yesterday.
The WI fans at the Oval witnessed some familiar scenes, like vice-captain Nicholas Pooran (24), three times sending catches to fielders during his stay of 22 balls before James Vince held the third offering at deep midwicket midway through the eighth over (47 for three).
By the half-way stage, Darren Bravo and captain Kieron Pollard had also departed via successful umpire reviews by leg-spinner Adil Rashid for lbw to leave WI reeling at 55 for five.
When Hosein joined Shepherd, the Windies were 98 for eight, spinners Moeen Ali (three for 24) and Rashid (two for 24) doing the bulk of the damage.
But the positive pair set out to defy the odds, smashing four fours and nine sixes between them as they posted 72 for the ninth wicket, the best effort by a full-member nation in T20Is.
Hosein went crazy in the final over against seamer Saqib Mahmood, climbing into him for two fours and three consecutive sixes. After the last six, the match lost, Hosein stooped down, head bowed, filled with disappointment that his heroics were all in vain. Those 72 runs had come off a mere 29 balls.
The result might have indeed been different had the WI bowlers better contained openers Jason Roy (45, 31 balls) and Tom Banton (25, 18 balls), and Man-of-the-Match Ali (31, 24 balls) who was let off twice while adding 61 with Roy.
In the end, the 11th over was one of the keys to the final outcome, because in it, Roy lashed 24 off Fabian Allen.
Chris Jordan also contributed a useful 27 off 15 balls as England built on the momentum built by Roy and Ali.
When the WI top order failed again, those runs didn’t seem so important. But Shepherd and Hosein put them into better perspective.
The series is now tied at 1-1 with the next match scheduled for Wednesday.