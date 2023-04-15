THRILLER IN PENAL

Defending Premiership 1 Sunday League 50-over champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 edged PowerGen Penal Sports by virtue of losing less wickets after both teams ended on the same score in their thrilling third-round encounter at Syne Village in Penal, yesterday.
Queen’s Park all-rounder Tion Webster struck seven sixes and 14 fours in an entertaining 113 off 50 balls to lead the visitors to 360 for seven off 46 overs after they won the toss and opted to bat first.
Webster then grabbed two key wickets but couldn’t prevent the hosts from reaching 360 for nine off 46 overs. The tournament rules provide for a Super Over to determine a winner, however, conditions did not allow for that tie-breaker to be applied.
The rules also stated that if a Super Over is not possible, the winner will be the team that lost the least number of wickets at the end of their innings. The Parkites lost seven wickets while PowerGen lost nine in a match that provided excitement from start to finish.
After Webster’s fireworks with the bat, PowerGen opener Evin Lewis matched that tempo and gave the hosts a rapid start, smashing Shannon Gabriel for a six off the first ball of the chase.
Lewis, who struck four sixes and eight fours in his 43-ball 64, put on 91 for the first wicket with Cephas Cooper before off-spinner Bryan Charles made the breakthrough for the Parkites, sending back Cooper (32) to start a mini slide that saw PowerGen slip to 110 for three.
But the experienced Jason Mohammed intervened to keep PowerGen in the hunt with 63 off 62 balls while Damion Joachim slammed seven sixes in the closing stages of the game in a 25-ball 60 that ensured the match went down to the wire. However, Webster could not be silenced as he removed both Mohammed and Joachim to keep the match in the balance.
PowerGen needed eight runs off the final over, bowled by Jyd Goolie. And Uthman Muhammad, who struck 36 off 30 balls with a six and two fours, got the hosts to within four runs of victory before he was bowled by the off-spinner. With everyone on the edge of their seats, Ansil Bhagan scored a couple off the final ball of the innings to draw the scores level.
Earlier, Webster got going with a pair of fours off left-arm pacer Shaaron Lewis, who he later smacked for two sixes in his next over as the Parkites raced to 43 without loss after the first five overs. Right-arm pacer Uthman Muhammad was given no respite by the right-handed Webster, the opener smashing four fours and a six off his Red Force teammate.
Webster also smacked medium pacer Justin Manick for a couple of sixes as the Port of Spain club went past the 100-run mark in the tenth over. He brought up his ton with another maximum off Shaaron Lewis before he was caught, off the bowling of spinner Bhagan, with the score on 137.
Meanwhile, Jeremy Solozano scored 54 off 64 balls (five fours and a six) while Joshua Da Silva (43 off 44 balls), Jyd Goolie (44 off 53 balls), Yannic Cariah (37 off 24 ball) and Amir Jangoo (39 off 18 balls) also contributed with valuable contributions, scoring quickly to take the score to 360 which proved just enough to keep the Parkites unbeaten after three matches.
In other results yesterday, Clarke Road United also maintained their perfect record with a massive 253-run victory over Victoria Sports, at Wilson Road in Penal, while Comets defeated Central Sports by 85 runs at Pierre Road. And QPCC 2 whipped Preysal Sports by 66 runs at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.
The tournament continues today with QPCC 1, who are hunting their fifth straight 50-over title, taking on Central Sports at the Oval while Clarke Road are at home against QPCC 2. And PowerGen will face Preysal at Inshan Ali Park while Comets and Victoria square off at Daren Ganga Ground in Barrackpore.
Summarised Scores:
At Syne Village
QPCC 1 360-7 (46 overs) (Tion Webster 113, Jeremy Solozano 54, Joshua Da Silva 43, Jyd Goolie 44, Amir Jangoo 39, Yannic Cariah 37; Uthman Muhammad 3/80, Ansil Bhagan 2/45) vs PowerGen Penal Sports 360-9 (46 overs) (Evin Lewis 64, Jason Mohammed 63, Damion Joachim 60; Bryan Charles 3/81, Tion Webster 2/54)—QPCC 1 won by virtue of losing less wickets in a tiebreaker
At Pierre Road
Comets Sports 245 (45 overs) (Shatrughan Rambaran 95, Nicholas Ali 42; Imran Khan 4/26, Rayad Emrit 2/42, Marlon Richards 2/18) vs Central Sports 160 (32 overs) (Keagan Simmons 53; Aamir Ali 6/36)—Comets won by 85 runs
At Wilson Road
Clarke Road United 383-6 (50 overs) (Dejourn Charles 90, Nicholas Sookdeosingh 80, Vikash Mohan 42, Yannick Ottley 43, Joshua Persaud 36, Joshua James 51 n.o..; Vishal Roopnanrine 2/37) vs Victoria Sports 136 (35.4 overs) (Marcelle Jones 61, Jovan Ali 35; Justyn Gangoo 4/24, Kerwyn Sirju 3/36, Vikash Mohan 2/11)—Clarke Road won by 253 runs
At Queen’s Park Oval
QPCC 2 252 (48.4 overs) (Jeremy Araujo 80, Jason Batson 62, Matthew Patrick 31; Stephon Ramdial 3/39, Ramesh Brijlal 3/48, Te-Shawn Alleyne 2/53) vs Preysal Sports 186 (34 overs) (Adrian Cooper 36, Shiva Rambaran 32; Philton Williams 3/54, Eric Garcia 3/34, Chadeon Raymond 2/14)—QPCC 2 won by 66 runs