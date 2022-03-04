THRILLER IN TAURANGA

West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews hailed their thrilling three-run victory over hosts New Zealand as “massive” and said it was good that the underdogs were able to make a statement in the ICC Women’s World Cup opener on Thursday night.
Player of the Match Matthews scored 119 and grabbed two wickets for 41 runs as the Windies Women successfully defended 259 for nine at Mount Maunganui, Tauranga.
The match came down to the wire after New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine hit 108 to keep the chase going. Deandra Dottin, however, hijacked the final over, grabbing two wickets and effecting a run out to seal the victory for the West Indies women.
“Yeah, it’s massive,” Matthews told the media afterwards.
“I kept saying we’ve obviously come into this tournament a bit as underdogs playing under the radar and yeah, I think that (the win over New Zealand) is really good for us. It’s helped to ease a bit of pressure and to make a statement like this first game is obviously massive,” she continued.
“Hopefully we can just carry this form moving forward into the rest of the tournament and obviously we’ve got a pretty big first four games, obviously able to knock over New Zealand today but if we can look to get some more wins early on in the competition is going to set us up in a really strong position,” Matthews added.
Asked about Dottin taking the ball for the final over, Matthews said it wasn’t part of the plan but she knew Dottin could get the job done.
The hosts needed six runs from six balls with three wickets in hand and Dottin stepped up to the plate.
““That’s actually quite funny – Shakera Selman I believe was meant to bowl and Deandra pretty much just came up to Staf (Stafanie Taylor) and said ‘give me the ball’.”
Matthews said Dottin hadn’t bowled in international cricket for about a year and hadn’t bowled to anyone in the nets either.
“I think – a player like Deandra – when she says to give her the ball, you just give her the ball - doesn’t matter.
“If she’s bowled in a year or if she hasn’t, I think that’s what’s really good about our team…we’ve got so much experience and we’ve got so many veterans that we can really call on,” she said. “And I said it in my interview before. People that we know once we call on them, they’re going to get the job done and she was the epitome of that today,” Matthews added.
Despite the win, Matthews said it wasn’t their best day, especially in the field.
“I think anyone will say we were pretty bad in the field today. But at the same time, it just shows that we’ve got more to give,” she said.
“We’ve got more room for improvement. And yeah, it’s just about really reflecting on what we did really well and what we didn’t do so well and try to improve that as much as we possibly can before the next game,” Matthews added.
West Indies are in action again on Tuesday when they tackle another tournament favourite, England, in Dunedin.