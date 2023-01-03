Throttling up

With the holidays over, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be putting in some serious work this month as the countdown to the start of the 2023 regional season begins.
The season bowls off on February 1 with the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship four-day tournament featuring the six territorial franchise teams.
The first two rounds (February 1-4 and 8-11) will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada and the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) and Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS) in Antigua.
After a near five-week break in the Championship, the last three rounds will be played from March 15 to April 1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Queen’s Park Oval and the Diego Martin Sports Complex in Trinidad, after which the champions will be crowned and presented with the Headley-Weekes Trophy.
A T&T side has not won the four-day title since 2006.
The Red Force will hit the ground running with a three-day game at the Oval starting today. The players will also be involved in the North/South Classic which is scheduled to be played from January 12-15.
Red Force head coach David Furlonge confirmed that the players will come out from today following of the New Year’s Day “long weekend” but he expects them to be ready for action.
“We brought them back out after Christmas for a two-hour physical session at Brian Lara Cricket Academy which was very good,” said Furlonge.
“We are going full throttle when we start back on Wednesday with physical fitness and everything because it is just a month before the start of the four-day,” he continued.
“That month will fly so fast and the tournament will be on us, so we have to step up everything now with our preparations to ensure we are ready,” Furlonge added.
The coach expects a keen contest, with Darren Bravo selected to captain one of the teams and Imran Khan the other.
Bravo’s team includes West Indies all-rounder Yannic Cariah, fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, as well as experienced spinners Bryan Charles and Khary Pierre.
Meanwhile, Khan’s team includes left-arm pacer Shaaron Lewis, openers Jeremy Solozano and Keagan Simmons, as well as West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva and veteran middle order batter Jason Mohammed.
Missing from the line-up is Windies pacer Anderson Phillip, who has been left out for this game as a precautionary measure as he recovers from a slight injury. “He is doing physical work now, so hopefully he will be ready for the North/South Classic,” Furlonge said.
SQUADS
KHAN XI: Imran Khan (captain), Keagan Simmons, Jeremy Solozano, Isaiah Rajah, Jason Mohammed, Joshua Da Silva, Jyd Goolie, Terrance Hinds, Andrew Rambaran, Ricardo Chase, Shaaron Lewis, Kyle Ramdoo, Jacen Agard.
BRAVO XI: Darren Bravo (captain), Kjorn Ottley, Vikash Mohan, Rajeev Ramnath, Yannic Cariah, Tion Webster, Amir Jangoo, Khary Pierre, Bryan Charles, Uthman Muhammad, Shannon Gabriel, Joshua James, Kyle Kisoondath.