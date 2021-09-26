THROWERS SHINE

UNLEASHING THE SPEAR: Nathaniel Mathura is about to unleash the spear in the Pan Am Prep Meet 2 Men’s Under-20 Javelin event at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, yesterday. Mathura threw 60.30 metres to finish second. Anthony Diaz won with a 60.55m effort. Both Mathura and Diaz bettered the 59.48m Pan American U20

@Caption:Championship qualifying standard. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY