American Frances Tiafoe pulled off the first major upset at Wimbledon yesterday as he beat world No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the second round.
Tsitsipas was favoured in the match, having come in second to Novak Djokovic in the French Open final earlier this month. “Definitely one of my best [matches],” Tiafoe said in his on-court interview after the win. “From start to finish, it was pretty clean,” Tiafoe said. “If you want to play against the [best] players in the world, this is what you train for.”
Tiafoe, 23, had never beaten an ATP top-5 player, and his victory makes him the youngest American man to defeat a top-5 player at a major since 21-year-old Robby Ginepri defeated world No. 5 Juan Carlos Ferrero in the third round of Wimbledon in 2004.
The 57th-ranked Tiafoe is also the first American man to knock off a top-three seed at a major in straight sets since Andy Roddick bested Ferrero in the final of the 2003 US Open. Roddick’s victory was the last time an American man won a major.
Tiafoe has never made it past the third round of the singles at Wimbledon, but he looked confident against Tsitsipas. He immediately broke to open the match, then built on his early good form and never let the 22-year-old from Greece gain control. “Today was big, and I definitely needed that,” Tiafoe said.
‘Slippery’ Djokovic advances
Novak Djokovic overcame a wobbly start to win his opening match at Wimbledon. The two-time defending champion was 0-for-7 converting break points in the first set, which he lost to 19-year-old British wild card Jack Draper.
Djokovic slipped several times on the grass but hit 25 aces and rallied to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. “To be honest, I don’t recall falling this many times on the court,” Djokovic said. “Well, quite slippery, whether it’s because the roof is closed or it was raining quite a lot the last few days, I don’t know.”
Draper broke for a 2-1 lead, helped by Djokovic’s double fault, missed forehand and flubbed volley, and held on for that set. Barely.
Djokovic accumulated seven break points in the initial set: one the first time Draper served, two the next time and four the fourth time, a game the left-hander escaped with the help of two aces in a row at 125 mph and 117 mph. A 125 mph service winner gave Draper that set, and he shook his racket, then pumped his right fist. The crowd roared.
And two hours later, it was all over. Djokovic broke early in each of the remaining sets. He cleaned up his act considerably, going from just six winners and nine unforced errors in the opening set to a combined 41 winners and 15 unforced errors the rest of the way. Draper was making his main-draw Grand Slam debut.
Djokovic is seeking his sixth Wimbledon title and a record-tying 20th major title. The match was played under the retractable roof on Centre Court because of rain that delayed the start of play on outer courts. “It feels great seeing everyone and being back at probably the most special, most sacred tennis court in the world,” said the top-seeded Djokovic, who is halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam, after trophies at the Australian Open in February and the French Open two weeks ago.
Sixteen singles matches were postponed until today because of rain. They included five-time champion Venus Williams against Mihaela Buzarnescu, and No. 10-seeded Denis Shapovalov against Philipp Kohlschreiber.