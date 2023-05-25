‘Tier 2’ league kicks off tomorrow

TIER 2 of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) kicks off tomorrow with a Tobago derby, featuring 1976 FC Phoenix and Bethel United, from 5 p.m. at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet.
There will also be action at the Police Training Academy ground (Barracks) where the Police second XI host Harlem Strikers. And at the Guayaguayare Recreation ground, Guaya United await the T&T Defence Force.
Tier 2 comprises 11 teams and the season runs for 14 weeks, culminating in August.
Participants include Harlem Strikers, Defence Force, Matura Reunited, QPCC, Petit Valley/Diego Martin United, San Fernando Giants, Guaya United, Police FC, University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), Bethel United and 1976 FC Phoenix.
There will be one round of matches where all the teams will play each other. This will be followed by a playoff involving the top six teams in Tier 2. As this is the inaugural year, with a truncated season for both tiers, there will be no promotion and relegation in the first season.
The Premier League’s season is scheduled to end in June, following which, there will be a knockout among the teams comprising both the top-tier and second-tier. For the most part, Tier 2’s matches will be played at the home grounds of the respective teams, as well as national stadia and other approved venues.
UPCOMING MATCHES:
(Tomorrow)
• Bethel SC vs FC Phoenix, Dwight Yorke Stadium, 5 p.m.
• Police FC vs Harlem Strikers FC, Police Barracks, 5 p.m.
• Guaya United vs Defence Force FC, Guayaguayare Rec. Grd, 4 p.m.
(Sunday)
• QPCC FC vs San Fernando Giants FC, CIC Ground, 4 p.m.
• Matura Reunited vs Petit Valley/Diego Martin United (PVDM), TBC, 5 p.m.