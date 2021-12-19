Tiger Woods accomplished both of his goals this weekend at the PNC Championship—having fun with his son, Charlie, and managing to play the scramble format of the event without making a bogey.
But along the way, the old competitive fire burned bright as Woods not only played remarkably well—with a good bit of help from his 12-year-old son—but got into contention on the strength of 11 consecutive birdies.
The streak ended on the par-5 18th hole when—knowing they likely needed an eagle to have any chance at the win—both Tiger and Charlie chipped past the hole and were unable to make the putt.
John Daly and his son, John II, captured the 36-hole competition with a final-round 57 to clip the Woods team by two shots. They finished at 27 under for the tournament, breaking by one the tournament mark set by Davis Love III and his son three years ago.
Daly, the two-time major champion who last year was diagnosed with bladder cancer, showed some of his old prowess along with some excellent golf from his son, who plays college golf at the University of Arkansas.
Tiger and Charlie also combined to shoot 15-under 56, making 13 birdies, an eagle and four pars, to finish second, a shot ahead of Justin Thomas and his dad, Mike, and Stewart Cink and his son, Reagan.
“We got on a nice heater; Charlie was hitting the ball unbelievable,” said Woods, who acknowledged that the intensity ramped up as the day wore on. “It (winning) would have had a special meaning in my heart for sure, there’s no doubt about that.
“The fact that I’m able to have this opportunity this year, even a couple weeks ago we didn’t really know whether or not I would be doing this, but here we are.”
Woods did walk the final 200-plus yards to the 18th hole, but it was clear throughout the weekend that the left leg and foot that were badly injured in the February 23 car crash gave him issues the more he played.