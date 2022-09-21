St Anthony’s College survived a nervous final few minutes before coming away with a hard-fought 3-2 home victory over St Augustine Senior Secondary yesterday in Group A of the Premier Division of the Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League.
After losing 2-1 to Speyside High School in Tobago on Saturday, the St Anthony’s “Tigers” appeared to have cemented victory when leading by two goals and with time winding down on a heavy Westmoorings ground. But Alex Piper found the top of the net with a long free-kick, giving the “Green Machine” a fighting chance at the end.
The Tigers were superior, but wasteful in a first half and led 2-1 at the break. St Augustine were humiliated 9-1 by champions Naparima in their only other match this season. There was definite improvement against St Anthony’s, still most of the wounds the visitors suffered were self-inflicted.
Joshua Miller’s low shot across the goalkeeper gave St Anthony’s the lead in the 19th minute, and the home team would miss a few more early on. They were made to pay when the effervescent striker Jamell Cooper ran onto a long punt, fought off his marker and scored with a similar low shot for 1-1.
A slip by St Augustine right-back Theron O’Brien gave acres of space up the flank to Theo Corvador, who scored twice on the day. Named Man-of-the-Match, Corvador was able to curl a shot to the far corner and St Anthony’s led 2-1 at half-time. Corvador benefited from another defensive error for his second goal. Given the ball by a defender, he ran through to score with a low shot for 3-1, before Piper’s dipping free-kick made it interesting at the end.
“I thought the guys really gave an effort,” stated St Augustine coach Tacuma Jones, who though his team was unlucky to leave the West without a point. “They showed a fight. Progress for the next game.”
Also in group A, Fatima and St Benedict’s College took over joint leadership with 10-0 and 3-0 wins over Carapichaima East and previously unbeaten Speyside High School respectively.
In Group B, San Juan North Secondary kept their perfect record with a 3-0 win against Moruga Secondary.
In related news, Malick Secondary, who edged Trinity College East 1-0 yesterday, were docked three points for failing to submit players’ registration 72 hours before their first game against Chaguanas North Secondary. The SSFL’s disciplinary committee awarded the match to Chaguanas North with three points and three goals.
The next round of SSFL matches will be played on Monday due to the Republic Day holiday taking place on Saturday.
YESTERDAY’S RESULTS:
GROUP A
St Anthony’s 3 (Joshua Miller, Theo Corvador 2) St Augustine 2 (Jamell Cooper, Alex Piper)
Naparima vs Pleasantville (Match postponed at half-time, waterlogged field)
Fatima 10 (Kaheim Williams 3, Christian Bailey 2, Joshua Mason 2, Aidan De Gannes, Nathan Achim, Luke Correia) Carapichaima East 0
Speyside High 0 St Benedict’s 3 (Derrell Garcia, Nicholas Bobcombe, Trykue Lucas)
GROUP B
East Mucurapo 1 (Zion Harley) Presentation Sando 2 (Micah Brathwaite, Levi Jones)
QRC 2 (Stephon James, Micah Nelson) Chaguanas North 2
Moruga 0 San Juan North 3 (Larry Noel, Lindell Sween, Kedell Jones)
Malick 1 (J’Lon Matthews) Trinity East 0