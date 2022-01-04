‘Tigers’ maul Black Caps

Ebadot Hossain was at the forefront of a demolition job of New Zealand, as Bangladesh took the remaining five wickets in the first 56 minutes of the fifth morning, yesterday, at the Bay Oval, in Mount Maunganui.

The “Black Caps” were bowled out for 169, leaving the “Tigers” to chase 40 for a historic, miraculous Test win against the world champions. New Zealand lost their last five wickets for 15 runs, as Ebadot became the first Bangladesh fast bowler to take a five-wicket haul since 2013.

Ebadot’s spell read 5-2-8-2 in the morning, while Taskin Ahmed took two for 14 in his five overs on the morning. The “Tigers” reached 42-2 after the loss of Shadman Islam (3) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (17), before skipper Mominul Haque (13) and Mushfiqur Raham (5) saw the visitors over the finish line.

Scores: New Zealand 328 & 169; Bangladesh 458 & 42-2

President of the National Basketball Federation of Trinidad and Tobago (NBFTT) Claire Mitchell is questioning the legality of the move by the T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC) to suspend the NBFTT for non-compliance.

Yesterday, the TTOC suspended the NBFTT from participating in any TTOC sanctioned activities for a six-month period—effective from yesterday—following NBFTT’s reluctance to comply with a TTOC Arbitral Tribunal ruling in May last year, involving a dispute between the Federation and Keith Clement and Ikenna Joseph.

Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin won their singles matches before combining to win the doubles yesterday to give defending champion Russia a sweep of Australia and first place in Group B at the ATP Cup.

Russia is 2-0 in the tournament but still has to beat Italy tomorrow in a rematch between last year’s finalists to ensure it advances to the semi-finals.

Liverpool request Carabao Cup postponement against Arsenal

Liverpool have formally requested the postponement of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg tie against Arsenal due to a further outbreak of Covid-19 cases at the club’s training complex, which led to the cancellation of first-team training yesterday.

Fazeer Mohammed has his own direct way of putting things, so the message in his piece on Sunday was clear—expecting positive changes in this new year is hopeless if attitudes and actions remain the same.

Change is overdue on so many things related to sport here and in the rest of the English-speaking Caribbean.

