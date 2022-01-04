‘Tigers’ maul Black Caps

Ebadot Hossain was at the forefront of a demolition job of New Zealand, as Bangladesh took the remaining five wickets in the first 56 minutes of the fifth morning, yesterday, at the Bay Oval, in Mount Maunganui.
The “Black Caps” were bowled out for 169, leaving the “Tigers” to chase 40 for a historic, miraculous Test win against the world champions. New Zealand lost their last five wickets for 15 runs, as Ebadot became the first Bangladesh fast bowler to take a five-wicket haul since 2013.
Ebadot’s spell read 5-2-8-2 in the morning, while Taskin Ahmed took two for 14 in his five overs on the morning. The “Tigers” reached 42-2 after the loss of Shadman Islam (3) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (17), before skipper Mominul Haque (13) and Mushfiqur Raham (5) saw the visitors over the finish line.
Scores: New Zealand 328 & 169; Bangladesh 458 & 42-2