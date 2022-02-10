TIGHT GRIP

Yannic Cariah

SOLID: Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batter Yannic Cariah drives carefully on the second day of the West Indies

Four-Day Championship match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, yesterday. —Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD

Yannic Cariah and Isaiah Rajah both scored fighting half-centuries yesterday to ensure the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force maintained their advantage over the Jamaica Scorpions on the second day of the West Indies Championship four-day match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

While rain hampered the game throughout the first two sessions, it gave way to a sunny afternoon period which coincided with the home team’s march to a first innings of lead of 93 on the back of a patient sixth-wicket stand of 116 between Cariah, who scored 72 off 223 balls and Rajah, who hit an unbeaten 58 off 168 deliveries.

The day was set up well by Cariah, who exercised a great deal of patience during his five hours and 21-minute stint in the middle, as he blunted the Scorpions attack in the first two sessions.

Having dismissed the visitors for 142 on the first day of the contest, the Red Force, continuing yesterday from an overnight position of 98 for three, reached 234 for six at stumps, with Cariah and Rajah holding the innings together for much of the day with their partnership spanning 50 overs and just under three-and-a-half hours.

After losing overnight batsman Joshua Da Silva and Jyd Goolie in the rain-affected first session, Cariah and Rajah joined forces to stabilise the innings.

Rajah, who was off the field most of the first day with a cut on his index finger that required stitches, took his time to get in yesterday but once he was set, he proved difficult to dislodge.

The left-hander got off the mark with a pull for four off Nicholson Gordon after facing 18 balls. However, the shot seemed to have caused the batsman some discomfort and as the T&T physio came out, the umpires called time on the session as players made their way off the field for lunch with the score on 131 for five.

More rain after the break delayed the Red Force’s advance by almost a full session but a small crowd stuck around hoping to see the home team press their advantage.

Their patience was well rewarded in the end, with Rajah playing a couple of attractive drives down the ground and through the covers for boundaries and Cariah cutting loose with a straight drive off pacer Marquino Mindley.

However, those types of shots were few on the day, as both men were very selective throughout their game-changing sixth wicket stand and their team-mates in the dugout were appreciative of their defensive approach, knowing that they were the last recognised pair of batters.

Cariah, who started the day on 11, progressed steadily, utilising nudges and deflections and waiting on the right opportunity to pounce on anything short and wide, or pitched up.

The pair batted with more assurance once spin came on at both ends in the extended final session, with Cariah spanking the left-armer Patrick Harty through extra cover for four.

Rajah also looked for more scoring opportunities later in the day, paddling Harty behind for a single to take the score to 200 before driving off-spinner Jamie Merchant for a straight four to reach his third first-class half-century. Rajah spanked seven boundaries during his knock.

The century stand also came up in style, with Cariah driving Harty through the covers for his fifth and final four to take the score to 220.

The Scoprions eventually took the second new ball late in the day with Gordon removing Cariah via the lbw route before the umpires sent the players off the field with the light fading.

With two days to play, the Red Force will be looking to Rajah to take the lead to triple figures today and with the just the fast bowlers to come, anything beyond that will be a welcome bonus.

