The Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s hockey team secured their place in the final of the 2021 Pan American Hockey Challenge following a tense penalty shoot-out victory against Paraguay in Lima, Peru, yesterday.
T&T won 4-3 on penalties after the teams were tied 1-1 after full time and they will now face hosts Peru in today’s final from 3 p.m.
T&T’s campaign so far has been highlighted by dramatic finishes and yesterday’s semi-final was no different with coach Anthony Marcano saying the display by the T&T ladies showed the mental toughness of the group.
“I think the team has grown through the tournament building tactically to adapt to the South American teams,” he told the Express yesterday.
“Today’s performance was a display of mental toughness by the group, I think they knew what they wanted and respected the need to be victorious,” he added.
Shaniah de Freitas gave T&T the lead in the third quarter when she scored from a penalty corner. De Freitas collected the ball at the top of the shooting circle and took an extra touch before unleashing a powerful drive pass everyone and into the back of the goal.
However, Maria Catebra restored parity for the South Americans from a penalty corner in the final quarter, as she flicked the ball in from close range after her teammate’s attempt was initially blocked by the T&T custodian.
In the penalty shoot-out, T&T’s Savannah de Freitas converted the first attempt while Gianinna Zambrini did the same for Paraguay.
Amie Olton was next up for T&T but she did not get her shot off in time while Paraguay’s Agustina Sanchez converted her attempt to give Paraguay a 2-1 lead.
Brianna Govia then held her nerve to bring T&T back level while Arresia Sandy forced the next Paraguay shooter Ana Samudio to put her shot wide of the mark as the score stayed at 2-2 after three attempts each.
T&T then took the lead with Zene Henry converting her attempt while Paraguay’s Carolina Cacace effort was saved. However, the scores were back level after at 3-3 after five attempts with T&T’s Brittney Hingh missing her shot and Paraguay’s Ivanna Romero converting hers.
Down to sudden death, Sandy pulled off a good save to deny Cacace before Govia got her shot around Yanina Lopez to seal another dramatic win for the T&T outfit.
Coach Marcano pleased to
reach 2022 Pan Am Cup
T&T started their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Peru with Govia scoring the winner in the last minute. The local stickwomen also needed a last-minute goal to clinch a draw against Paraguay when the two sides met in the group stage. And against Brazil, T&T scored in the second half to hold on for a draw which was good enough to see them qualify for the semis in second place.
In the other women’s semi-final yesterday, Peru, who topped the group with two wins and a loss, whipped Brazil 2-0 to secure their place in the final. Peru opened the scoring in the 10h minute with Ana Moccagatta getting her name on the scoresheet with a reverse sweep from just inside the shooting circle.
The hosts doubled their advantage in the third quarter from a penalty corner with Marina Montes hitting a shot from the top of the shooting circle.
By virtue of reaching the final, both T&T and Peru have secured their places in the 2022 Women’s Pan Am Cup, which will be staged in Santiago, Chile, from January 20-30.
Marcano was also pleased to have qualified for the Pan Am Cup and said it is a step back up to high level competition. “This victory gives (us) a foot back into high level competition, we have just over three months to prepare for the Pan Am Cup where the level of competition will be much higher...We will take this one step at a time and begin preparing for January,” he noted.
“I would like to commend the medical staff with us here for the excellent work they have been doing through tireless nights and on the bench to make sure all players remain healthy to perform,” Marcano added.